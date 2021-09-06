Republic of Ireland vs Serbia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Looking to end their three-game winless streak, the Republic of Ireland welcome Serbia to the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, made it two wins from two games last time out and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

Serbia failed to return to winning ways on Saturday as they fought hard for a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan.

Emin Makhmudov gave Azerbaijan the lead on the stroke of halftime, but Shane Duffy came up trumps for Ireland as he restored parity with three minutes remaining on the clock.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Portugal, where Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in stoppage time.

Ireland have picked up just one point from their four games in the qualifiers and are currently one place above rock-bottom Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Serbia continued their brilliant run in the qualifiers as they cruised to a 4-1 win over Luxembourg on Saturday.

In a one-sided affair, Serbia raced to a two-goal lead through a brace from Aleksandar Mitrović before Oliver Thill pulled one back for Luxembourg.

However, an own goal from Maxime Chanot restored Serbia’s two-goal lead before Nikola Milenković put the icing on the cake in the 96th minute.

Dragan Stojković’s men have picked up three wins and one draw from their four games and are currently at the top of Group A of the World Cup qualifiers, level on 10 points with Portugal.

Republic of Ireland vs Serbia Head-To-Head

Serbia head into Tuesday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from their six previous meetings. Ireland are yet to taste victory against the hosts, while three games have ended in draws.

Republic of Ireland Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-D

Serbia Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Republic of Ireland vs Serbia Team News

Republic of Ireland

The Republic of Ireland will be without the services of Dara O'Shea, who is recovering from injury. Shane Long is also in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Dara O’Shea

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Shane Long

Serbia

Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrović is a doubt for the visitors after coming off with an injury midway through the game against Luxembourg.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Aleksandar Mitrović

Republic of Ireland vs Serbia Predicted XI

Republic of Ireland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gavin Bazunu; Andrew Omobamidele, Shane Duffy, John Egan; Seamus Coleman, Jeff Hendrick, Josh Cullen, Matt Doherty; Jayson Molumby, Aaron Connolly; Adam Idah

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic; Nikola Milenkovic, Matija Nastacic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Veljko Birmancevic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Darko Lazovic; Luka Jovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic

Republic of Ireland vs Serbia Prediction

The Republic of Ireland head into the game following several unconvincing performances and are without a win in their last three. Serbia are unbeaten in the qualifiers and we predict they will keep the ball rolling and edge closer to a place in the showpiece tournament.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Serbia

