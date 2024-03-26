Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Republic of Ireland and Switzerland go head-to-head in a mouth-watering friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday (March 26). This will be their first meeting since Switzerland's 2-0 in the European Championship qualifiers in October 2019.

Ireland are coming off a goalless draw with Belgium in their first outing of the year on Saturday. John Francis O'Shea’s men have gone three games without a win, losing once, since a 4-0 victory over Gibraltar in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in October.

Ireland endured a forgettable qualifying campaign, picking up six points from eight games to finish fourth in Group B, only above last-placed Gibraltar.

Meanwhile, Switzerland were also held to a goalless draw in their previous outing, by Denmark at Parken Park on Saturday. Murat Yakin’s men have gone five games without a win, losing once, since beating Andorra 3-0 in September.

Despite failing to win their last four games in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Switzerland secured their spot in Germany, finishing second in Group I with 17 points from 10 games.

Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 18 meetings, Ireland lead 8-6.

Switzerland have lost one of their last seven games against Ireland, winning three, since October 2002.

Ireland are unbeaten in four friendlies, winning two, since a 2-1 defeat to Norway in November 2022.

Switzerland are winless in four away games, losing once, since a 2-1 victory over Andorra in June.

Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland Prediction

Considering past meetings between Republic of Ireland and Switzerland, expect a cagey affair. Both sides could cancel out each other and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Ireland 1-1 Switzerland

Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven encounters.)