Republic of Ireland Women vs France Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6, 2023 

Republic of Ireland Women and France Women square off in a friendly on Thursday (July 6).

Ireland are coming off a 3-2 comeback win over Zambia in a friendly a fortnight ago. Courtney Brosnan's first-half own goal saw Zambia go into the break in the lead. Ashley Barrett then stepped off the bench to help the Irish claim the win.

France, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-1 win over Canada in April. All the goals came in the second half. Geyse Geroro and Lea Le Barrec found the back of the net for the French, while Jordyn Huitema scored a late consolation for Canada.

This game will serve as Ireland's final preparatory fixture ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They have been drawn alongside Canada, Australia and Nigeria in Group B.

France, meanwhile, have another pre-tournament friendly against Australia next week before kickstarting their World Cup campaign. They're in Group F alongside Brazil, Panama and Jamaica.

Republic of Ireland Women vs France Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides.

They were paired in the Euro 2013 qualifiers. France won both games with a 7-1 aggregate win.

Four of Ireland's last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

France are on a six-game unbeaten streak, winning five games.

Nine of France's last 11 games have produced at least three goals.

Ireland have won their last five games against European opposition.

Republic of Ireland Women vs France Women Prediction

France are one of the pre-tournament favourites for the World Cup, but Les Bleus have been unable to live up to expectations in recent tournaments. They will be looking to keep their morale high with wins in two friendlies before the main tournament.

Ireland, meanwhile, will make their maiden appearance at the World Cup. They have made gains in recent years and are significantly more established than the last time they squared off against France 11 years ago.

Nevertheless, the French still have one of the most well-stacked squads in the world, and their quality should shine through in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Ireland 1-3 France

Republic of Ireland Women vs France Women

Tip 1 - France to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - France to win both halves

Poll : 0 votes