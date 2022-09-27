Revealed: Why is Lionel Messi doubtful to play for Argentina against Jamaica during international friendly?

Argentina star Lionel Messi is reportedly under the weather and his participation in Monday night's friendly against Jamaica could be in doubt.

Albiceleste continue their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a clash against Reggae Boyz in the United States.

However, the reigning Copa America champions may have to make do without their skipper, who might have caught the flu.

Mundo Albiceleste journalist Roy Nemer said on Twitter:

"Hearing more and more that Lionel Messi, presently with cold-like symptoms, will start on the bench for Argentina vs. Jamaica. Julián Álvarez likely to replace him in the line-up. Still not official, it could change."

This could be disappointing for the fans, who've been eagerly waiting to watch the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner work his magic once more.

Messi continued his hot run of form with a brace against Honduras in Argentina's 3-0 win on Friday, bringing his international tally to 88 goals.

However, he may have to wait until November to add to it if he's not fit to play on Monday, although it could open up a chance for Manchester City ace Julian Alvarez to start.

Since making the switch from River Plate this summer, Alvarez has scored three goals for the reigning Premier League champions in eight appearances across all competitions. He will be eager to improve his form ahead of the World Cup.

Argentina have been drawn alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia in Group C of the World Cup and begin their campaign on November 22.

Lionel Messi's last chance to win the World Cup?

At 35, this could be Lionel Messi's last appearance at the World Cup, a competition he's desperate to win.

The former Barcelona ace came agonozingly close in the 2014 edition but lost in the finals to Germany.

Argentina haven't lost a match since 2019.



They're Copa America Champions and it's most likely Messi's last ever World Cup.



How many people will be supporting them this winter? 🤔 Argentina haven't lost a match since 2019.They're Copa America Champions and it's most likely Messi's last ever World Cup.How many people will be supporting them this winter? 🤔 https://t.co/Dv1ABfZEj7

Given Argentina's form going into the Qatar showpiece, this could be his best chance of clinching the highly-coveted prize.

Albiceleste are unbeaten in 34 games since losing to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America.

They are one of the most in-form teams heading into Qatar right now, and winning the cup would be a perfect send-off for Messi.

