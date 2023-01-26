Revealed: Why Luke Shaw missed Manchester United's semifinal clash with Nottingham Forest

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw missed his side's Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (January 25) due to injury. Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag confirmed the news in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports.

The Dutch coach said when asked why Shaw missed the trip to the City Ground:

"No, illness. Difficult to say how that develops. We have to wait to see how that develops in hours and days."

Luke Shaw @LukeShaw23 Start as we mean to go on. Start as we mean to go on. https://t.co/n9nGKYlyxS

The English defender has been in fine form under Ten Hag this season after finding his way back into the starting lineup. He has featured 23 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. The left-back has also played in an unnatural center-back position and has impressed in the makeshift role.

However, Shaw was not part of Manchester United's matchday squad as they take on Forest in the semi-finals, looking to grab the ascendancy in their cup tie. They currently hold a 2-0 lead over Steve Cooper's side, courtesy of Marcus Rashford's sensational early strike and Wout Weghorst's first goal for the club on the stroke of halftime.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane explains why Casemiro is important for the Red Devils

Roy Keane lauds Casemiro's attacking qualities.

Casemiro started in Manchester United's Carabao Cup encounter with Forest after missing the side's 3-2 defeat away at Arsenal last weekend due to suspension. He has shown why the Red Devils spent £70 million to lure him to Old Trafford throughout the early stages of his career in northeast England.

He holds similarities to United icon Keane, who dominated midfield year after year as the Red Devils' skipper. The Irishman has explained why Casemiro is so important for Ten Hag's side (via Sky Sports):

“He’s a huge player for them. We obviously saw at the weekend when he wasn’t playing [how United missed him]. He’s a big personality, has won the big trophies before. He affects games, is obviously very good defensively and pretty good on the ball, let me tell you."

Keane added:

“Big strong boy, big personality he makes the players around him better, that’s what great players do. We’ve seen him so far, you’re thinking when he came to the club, big signing, big expectations."

Casemiro has made 26 appearances, scoring two goals and providing five assists. This includes his astute pass to Rashford in the build-up to the English forward's opener against Forest. The Brazilian is one of the first names on Ten Hag's teamsheet. Manchester United fans are delighted to have him back from suspension.

Poll : 0 votes