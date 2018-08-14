Preview : French Ligue 1 match between Angers SCO and Nimes Olympique

Promoted Runner ups from Domino's Ligue 2 Nimes stunned everyone as they defeated Angers 3-4 at the Stade de Raymond Copa.

Nimes Coach made 5 changes from their last competitive game vs Ligue 2 Champions reims on the final matchday of the last season which ended in a 2-2 draw. Moustapha Diallo,Denis Bouanga,Florian Miguel and Goalkeeper Paul Barnardoni all arrived in the summer.

Angers Coach Stephane Moulin made 5 changes from their last competitive game that ended in 2-1 defeat to Dijon back in May. Angers are missing their Cameroonian Talisman Karl Toko Ekambi who left the Club from the West of France to join Villareal in the Spanish Top Flight. The Cameroon International was pivotal for the club as he scored 17 goals and assisted 6 goals last season as the team finished 14th in the table.

Nimes got the game up and running with a quick team move which got them a early set piece to put some pressure on the host. They Couldnt Capitalise from the set piece as Nimes Midfielder Moustapha Diallo was penalized for being too physical in the opposition box. The Travelling Minnows Opened their account in the 4th minute through midfielder Sada Thioub who ran almost 30 yards with the ball and skipped past through 3 Angers defender's to chip a ball over the approaching Goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle.

However the Host equalised in the 33rd minute through winger Pierrick Capelle which saw the host got back to life. Angers were cruising 3-1 until the 76th minute when substitute striker Clement Depres got one back for the host slotting the ball from a tight angle.

Things got worse for "Les Crocodiles" as 21 year old left back florian miguel got his marching orders after he was booked earlier for a tackle on Flavian tait.This was his debut for the club afer he joined the team from tours on a 4 year deal worth 800k.This was also his first red card of his career. The French Portuguese defender left no choice for the refree as a challenge from behind is a bookable offence.

But the visiting team did not gave up and equalised in the 85th minute through midefielder Renaud Ripart who scored from a Sada Thioub cross.

Three minutes later they got their reward as Depres who had scored earlier scored again from a header . A very difficult header as he came flying through the back of the guilty Angers centre back. Assisted by Renaud Ripart.

Angers enjoyed a 11th and a 14th place finish since being promoted themselves 2 seasons back. This was a shocking result for them.

Angers Flavian tait and Nimes Denis Bouanga battling for the ball