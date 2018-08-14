Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Preview : French Ligue 1 match between Angers SCO and Nimes Olympique

Vedant
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
49   //    14 Aug 2018, 05:34 IST

Promoted Runner ups from Domino's Ligue 2 Nimes stunned everyone as they defeated Angers 3-4 at the Stade de Raymond Copa.

Nimes Coach made 5 changes from their last competitive game vs Ligue 2 Champions reims on the final matchday of the last season which ended in a 2-2 draw. Moustapha Diallo,Denis Bouanga,Florian Miguel and Goalkeeper Paul Barnardoni all arrived in the summer.

Angers Coach Stephane Moulin made 5 changes from their last competitive game that ended in 2-1 defeat to Dijon back in May. Angers are missing their Cameroonian Talisman Karl Toko Ekambi who left the Club from the West of France to join Villareal in the Spanish Top Flight. The Cameroon International was pivotal for the club as he scored 17 goals and assisted 6 goals last season as the team finished 14th in the table.

Nimes got the game up and running with a quick team move which got them a early set piece to put some pressure on the host. They Couldnt Capitalise from the set piece as Nimes Midfielder Moustapha Diallo was penalized for being too physical in the opposition box. The Travelling Minnows Opened their account in the 4th minute through midfielder Sada Thioub who ran almost 30 yards with the ball and skipped past through 3 Angers defender's to chip a ball over the approaching Goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle.

However the Host equalised in the 33rd minute through winger Pierrick Capelle which saw the host got back to life. Angers were cruising 3-1 until the 76th minute when substitute striker Clement Depres got one back for the host slotting the ball from a tight angle.

Things got worse for "Les Crocodiles" as 21 year old left back florian miguel got his marching orders after he was booked earlier for a tackle on Flavian tait.This was his debut for the club afer he joined the team from tours on a 4 year deal worth 800k.This was also his first red card of his career. The French Portuguese defender left no choice for the refree as a challenge from behind is a bookable offence.

But the visiting team did not gave up and equalised in the 85th minute through midefielder Renaud Ripart who scored from a Sada Thioub cross.

Three minutes later they got their reward as Depres who had scored earlier scored again from a header . A very difficult header as he came flying through the back of the guilty Angers centre back. Assisted by Renaud Ripart.

Angers enjoyed a 11th and a 14th place finish since being promoted themselves 2 seasons back. This was a shocking result for them.

Enter capti
Angers Flavian tait and Nimes Denis Bouanga battling for the ball

Topics you might be interested in:
Ligue 1
Vedant
CONTRIBUTOR
Football's greatest rivalries: Part 1
RELATED STORY
4 players who could leave PSG this summer.
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
5 things you didn't know about Alexandre Lacazette
RELATED STORY
PSG's 2018-19 Ligue 1 fixtures in full
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Neymar should join Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
Blood Football: 5 lesser known derbies of club football
RELATED STORY
What if Lyon didn’t sell their best players?
RELATED STORY
Five players whose superstar careers were ruined by injury
RELATED STORY
Top 3 impressive performances from the weekend
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Ligue 1
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug REI OLY 12:15 AM Reims vs Olympique Lyonnais
18 Aug GUI PSG 08:30 PM Guingamp vs PSG
18 Aug AMI MON 11:30 PM Amiens SC vs Montpellier
18 Aug CAE NIC 11:30 PM Caen vs Nice
18 Aug DIJ NAN 11:30 PM Dijon vs Nantes
18 Aug MON LIL 11:30 PM Monaco vs Lille
18 Aug REN ANG 11:30 PM Rennes vs Angers SCO
19 Aug STR SAI 06:30 PM Strasbourg vs Saint-Étienne
19 Aug TOU BOR 08:30 PM Toulouse vs Bordeaux
20 Aug NIM OLY 12:30 AM Nîmes vs Olympique Marseille
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us