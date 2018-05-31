Reviewing Liverpool's 2017-18 season month-by-month: Part 1 (August to October)

2017-18 was a season of progress at Liverpool.

Divesh Merani TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 31 May 2018, 16:01 IST 534 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool fans have been on this journey with Jurgen since the start.

Liverpool reached the Champions League final in what was a progressive season for Jurgen Klopp's men. They had adversity thrown at them throughout the season but dealt with it pretty well. Some long-standing squad issues were solved, while some remain to be solved.

Klopp's project is nowhere near complete, but the Reds are on the right track. They improved a lot in the transfer market as well. All signings are now Klopp's signings. The Liverpool manager finally has some actual financial backing from the owners while making transfers.

The £37 million signing of Mohamed Salah from Roma proved to be a steal, while Andrew Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both had good first seasons at Anfield. Liverpool also secured the signature of Naby Keita from the next season, but the major issue which remained unsolved in the summer was the lack of a new centre-back.

Liverpool had allegedly tapped up Virgil van Dijk and it was reported by Southampton. Their interest in the player cooled off for the time being, but not completely. Another murky happening was Phillipe Coutinho wanting a move away from Anfield to Barcelona. It was a challenging pre-season for the Reds, but they powered through it a better side.

Here is part one of a look back to the Reds' season, starting from August to October.

August

Liverpool crushed Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield in August.

Liverpool started the season without Coutinho, who was nursing an apparent back injury. His creativity was not really missed in the opening month as the Reds scored 14 goals in 5 games.

An opening day victory against Watford was prevented by some terrible set-piece defending and questionable goalkeeping. The 3-3 scoreline swiftly demonstrated the two different sides of Liverpool.

The European journey started in the play-off round against Hoffenheim. There was no problem as the Reds went through 6-3 on aggregate. The two games against the Germans were sandwiched by a scrappy 1-0 against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool turned on the style for their last match in August as they faced Arsenal at Anfield. A thumping 4-0 win was compounded by excellent strikes from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who was already settling in nicely at the club.