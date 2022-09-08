RFC Seraing vs Club Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23 

RFC Seraing will welcome Club Brugge to the Stade du Pairay for a Jupiler League matchday eight fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the clash off a routine 2-0 away victory over Saint Eloois in the Belgian Cup qualifying round on Tuesday. Before that, they claimed victory in a five-goal thriller at KV Mechelen. Marius scored a second-half brace to help the Liege outfit to a 3-2 win.

Brugge, meanwhile, kicked off their continental campaign in the best possible way, with a 1-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen sending them joint top in Group B of the UEFA Champions League.

They will now turn their attention to domestic action where they occupy third spot in the standings, having garnered 16 points from seven games. Seraing, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone.

RFC Seraing vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head

Draws have been the most recurring result in games between the two teams, with five of their last nine games ending in a share of the spoils. Brugge were victorious on three occasions, while Saturday's hosts have one win.

Their most recent meeting came in March, where Brugge cruised to a 5-0 victory away from home.

RFC Seraing form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

RFC Seraing vs Club Brugge Team News

RFC Seraing

Francois D'Onofrio, Gerald Kilota and Sami Lahssaini have been ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Francois D'Onofrio, Gerald Kilota, Sami Lahssaini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club Brugge

The quartet of Clinton Mata, Noa Lang, Tajon Buchanan and Mats Rits have been ruled out with injury.

Injured: Clinton Mata, Noa Lang, Tajon Buchanan, Mats Rits

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

RFC Seraing vs Club Brugge Predicted XIs

RFC Seraing (3-4-3): Gillaume Dietsch (GK); Abdoulaye Sylia, Christophe Lepoint, Sandro Tremoulet; Daniel Opare, Sambou Sissoko, Matheu Cachbach, Daniel Opare; Sergio Conceicao, Marius, Antoine Bernier

Club Brugge (4-3-3): Simon Mignolet (GK); Bjorn Meijer, Abakar Sylla, Brandon Mechele, Dennis Odoi; Hans Vanaken, Rapahel Onyedika, Casper Nielsen; Kamal Sowah, Ferran Jutgla, Andreas Skov Olsen

RFC Seraing vs Club Brugge

Brugge are on a five-game winning run across competitions and need a win to avoid falling further off the pace as they look to defend their league crown.

Seraing, meanwhile, have improved in recent weeks but are unlikely to match the intensity of their visitors. Brugge should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: RFC Seraing 1-3 Club Brugge

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav