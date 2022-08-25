RFC Seraing vs Genk prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2022-23

RFC Seraing will welcome Genk to the Stade du Pairay for a matchday six fixture in the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-1 away victory over Eupen last weekend. Marius' first-half brace inspired his team to win.

Genk also claimed maximum points in a narrow 2-1 home win over Cercle Brugge. Bryan Heynen scored a brace on either side of Olivier Deman's equalizer for the visitors.

The win helped Blauw-Wit climb to the top spot in the league, having garnered 12 points from the five matches played.

Seraing sit second from the bottom in the table and have just three points to show for their efforts in five matches.

RFC Seraing vs Genk Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides. Genk were victorious in each of their two clashes last season.

Seraing's win against Eupen last weekend halted their four-game losing start to the season. Genk are on a four-game winning run.

RFC Seraing form guide: W-L-L-L-L

Genk form guide: W-W-W-W-L

RFC Seraing vs Genk Team News

RFC Seraing

Gerald Kilota and Francois D'Onofrio are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Gerald Kilota, Francois D'Onofrio

Suspension: None

Genk

Luca Oyen, Vic Chambaere, Adnane Abid and Mujaid Sadick have all been sidelined by injuries.

Injuries: Luca Oyen, Vic Chambaere, Adnane Abid, Mujaid Sadick

Suspension: None

RFC Seraing vs Genk Predicted XI

RFC Seraing Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gillaume Dietsch (GK); Abdoulaye Sylia, Christophe Lepoint, Sandro Tremoulet; Daniel Opare, Sambou Sissoko, Sami Lahssaini, Leroy Abanda; Sergio Conceicao, Marius, Antoine Bernier

Genk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Vandevoordt (GK); Gerardo Aretaga, Mark McKenzie, Carlos Cuesta, Daniel Munoz; Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrosovsky; Mike Ndayishimiye, Bilal El Khannous, Joseph Paintsil; Andras Nemeth

RFC Seraing vs Genk Prediction

Genk's impressive start to the season has placed them in an early race for the title and Wouter Vrancken's side will be keen to continue their four-game winning run.

Seraing's win against Eupen would have boosted the team's morale but they will have their work cut out against Genk if they are to get anything out of the match. Games involving the two sides tend to be open-ended affairs and we are backing the visiting team to claim maximum points in a high-scoring fixture.

Prediction: RFC Seraing 1-3 Genk

