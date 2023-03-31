RFC Seraing vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Gent visit bottom side RFC Seraing at the Stade du Pairay in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday (April 1) as they look to continue their winning run.

The Buffalos have won their last three top-flight games since a 2-0 defeat to Club Brugge last month to climb to fourth in the standings with 51 points from 30 games. Interspersed between these results is a stunning 5-2 aggregate win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa Conference League Round or 16.

Following a 1-1 draw at home, Gent beat the Turkish side 4-1 in Istanbul, powered by a sensational three-minute hat-trick from Gift Orban in the first half. Just three days before that, the Nigerian forward had struck four times in a 6-2 league win over Zulte Waregem, indicating that he's in great form right now.

Seraing, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the standings with 19 points from 30 games and have lost their last four top-flight outings. The Liege outfit stayed afloat n the Pro League by the skin of their teeth last year after winning the relegation playoffs following a 17th-place league finish.

They could face direct relegation this time around, though, unless they turn their form around to claw their way up.

RFC Seraing vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gent have won three of their last four games with Seraing.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw by Serain on their last visit to the Stade du Pairay.

Gent have kept two clean sheets in their last three clashes with Seraing.

The visitors have scored 56 goals in the Belgian Pro League, the most in the division, after Genk (69) and Union SG (61), while Seraing have netted the fewest (26).

Seraing have won only five times in the league, the joint-lowest alongside Zulte Waregem.

RFC Seraing vs Gent Prediction

Gent have a good record against Seraing in the league, but the sides come into the fixture in contrasting form. The high-flying visitors should see off a struggling Seraing side without much hassle.

Prediction: RFC Seraing 0-3 Gent

RFC Seraing vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Gent

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

