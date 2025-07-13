RFS vs Levadia Tallinn Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

RFS will face Levadia Tallinn at the Lnk Sporta Parks on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 first-round UEFA Champions League qualifying clash. The home side are enjoying a fine run of form in the Latvian top flight at the moment but will break from that this week as they continue their quest for a first-ever appearance in the prestigious European tournament.

Levadia Tallinn, who ply their trade in the Estonian Premium Liiga, are also in fine form domestically, most recently recording a sixth consecutive league victory in their 3-0 away win over Paide to retain their lead at the top of the table. The visitors, however, have a mountain to climb if they are to advance to the next round of the qualifiers after suffering a 1-0 defeat in their first-leg clash on home turf last week.

A second-half spot-kick from Stefan Panic handed RFS a narrow advantage ahead of the return leg on Tuesday and they will be keen to finish the job in front of their home fans.

RFS vs Levadia Tallinn Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Following appearances in the group stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League and Europa League, RFS are looking to become the first Latvian club to feature in the league phase of the Champions League.

Levadia's latest result ended an eight-game scoring streak stretching back to late May.

The visitors have the best offensive and defensive records in the Estonian top flight this term with 48 goals scored and 16 conceded.

RFS, meanwhile, have the best offensive and second-best defensive record in the Latvian top division with 53 goals scored and 20 conceded.

RFS vs Levadia Tallinn Prediction

The home side are on a brilliant six-game winning streak and have won all but one of their last nine. They have won their last eight home games on the bounce and are well poised to add a ninth this week.

Levadia, meanwhile, saw their latest result snap a seven-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are, however, underdogs heading into Tuesday's game and could lose this one.

Prediction: RFS 2-1 Levadia Tallinn

RFS vs Levadia Tallinn Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: RFS to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

