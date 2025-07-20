RFS vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

RFS will face Malmo at the LNK Sporta Park on Tuesday in the first leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying clash. The home side are in fine form at the moment, most recently thrashing FK Metta in the league, and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.
They locked horns with Estonian side Levadia Tallinn in the first round of the qualifiers, winning the first-leg clash on the road 1-0 thanks to a Stefan Panic strike. They then won the return leg on home turf by the same scoreline, with Panic once again finding the back of the net.
Malmo, meanwhile, were drawn against Iberia in the opening round of the qualifiers and beat the Georgian outfit 3-1 in the first leg, featuring goals from three different players. They finished the job on home ground a week later as they won by the same scoreline, once again securing a three-goal lead before their opponents pulled one back late in the day.
RFS vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark the first competitive and overall second meeting between RFS and Malmo.
- The two teams faced off for the first time in a friendly clash last December, which the Swedish side won 1-0 via a late strike from the now-departed Sergio Pena.
- Malmo have had six competitive meetings against Latvian opposition. They are undefeated in all six games picking up three wins and three draws.
- RFS have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight games across all competitions.
- Di Blae have the joint-best defensive record in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season with a goal concession tally of 12.
RFS vs Malmo Prediction
RFS are on a brilliant eight-game winning streak and have won 10 of their last 11 outings across all competitions. They have won their last nine games on home turf and will head into the midweek clash on a high.
Similarly, Malmo have won their last four games and are undefeated in their last seven. They are slight favorites heading into the midweek clash and should secure the advantage ahead of their return to home turf next week.
Prediction: RFS 1-2 Malmo
RFS vs Malmo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Malmo to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)