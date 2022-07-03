Richarlison enrages Arsenal fans with social media post after completing big-money Tottenham move

Tottenham Hotspur's new acquisition Richarlison seems all set for his new journey after he posted an Instagram story that has irked Spurs' fierce rivals Arsenal.

He shared his own post from the 2019-20 season when Everton clashed with the Gunners. In the post, the Brazilian is seen squaring up to Hector Bellerin while Dani Ceballos lies on the ground injured.

Everton ended up losing that match but nonetheless, Richarlison's Instagram story delighted Tottenham fans. Some of their comments and reposts read:

"I’m gonna enjoy Richarlison rattling Arsenal fans. What a s***house."

"This is what Tottenham fans love to see."

This certainly enraged Arsenal fans, and many took to social media to share their reactions. Here are some of their tweets in reaction to Richarlison's post:

Ell @E_CB_A @TheSpursExpress Joined Kane in having an entirely unsuccessful footballing career. @TheSpursExpress Joined Kane in having an entirely unsuccessful footballing career.

Ympriv365☔️ @TGrafter_ @TheSpursExpress Conte had made this Tottenham fanbase into passion merchants this isn’t a trophy by any chance @TheSpursExpress Conte had made this Tottenham fanbase into passion merchants this isn’t a trophy by any chance

Spurs announced the signing of the 25-year-old from Everton for £60 million on Saturday, July 2.

Richarlison joins the north London side after spending four years in the blue half of Merseyside. He registered 53 goals and 14 assists in 152 matches for the Toffees. He helped them avoid relegation last season, registering 10 goals and five assists in 30 Premier League appearances.

He is known for his intense nature on the pitch as he has shown multiple times for Everton in the Merseyside derbies against Liverpool. Spurs fans will hope it continues when they go up against their fiercest rivals in the North London Derby next season.

Arsenal and Tottenham's summer signings so far

Richarlison is Tottenham's fourth signing this summer so far. They have signed Inter Milan wing-back Ivan Perisic on a free transfer. They then signed goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Southampton, also on a free transfer. They followed it up with the signing of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion for £25 million.

As per talkSPORT, they are also closing in on signing Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet and Middlesbrough right wing-back Djed Spence.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have made three signings so far this summer. They signed winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo for around £3 million. They then signed midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto for £34 million. The Gunners also acquired goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

They are also set to sign striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45 million (via Fabrizio Romano).

Both north London clubs competed hard for the Premier League's fourth spot last season, with Spurs pipping the Gunners by just two points to secure Champions League football. With these new signings and potentially more to come, the competition is perhaps only going to increase between the two fierce rivals.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far