×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rift in East Bengal widens over Super Cup pullout

IANS
NEWS
News
37   //    14 Mar 2019, 16:36 IST
IANS Image
East Bengal.
By Jagannath Chatterjee

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The rift within the East Bengal ranks is out in the open. While Quess East Bengal has decided to withdraw its team from the Super Cup -- set to be played in Bhubaneswar from March 15 -- club secretary Kalyan Majumdar has said no final decision has been taken in this regard.

Speaking to IANS, Majumdar said the mail -- sent as a mark of solidarity among the I-League clubs -- needs to be reviewed as the club is keen to be part of the tournament.

"We have asked those who have sent the email to review it. The club wants to play. Therefore, those who have sent the email should sit with us and discuss the matter," Majumdar said.

Even East Bengal club official Debabrate Sarkar said they have seen reports in the media but have no idea about it. "We will write to the Quess chairman. We are in favour of participation. Never in our club's history have we run away from the field," Sarkar added.

However, Sanjit Sen, CEO of Quess East Bengal, when contacted, said they have issued a press statement wherein they have stated, "We have together resolved to withdraw our respective teams' participation from the upcoming Super Cup 2019".

When asked if he was looking to discuss the matter with the club officials who have made it clear that they want to be a part of the tournament, Sen said he stood by the statement issued.

"I don't know who has reported what, but what I can say is that we stand by the press statement we have released together," Sen told IANS.

-- IANS

jc/bbh/pcj

IANS
NEWS
Enrique Esqueda may skip Super Cup after East Bengal's I-League campaign, to return to Mexico
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 Times East Bengal came so close in winning the title
RELATED STORY
Interview with Jobby Justin: The Kerala Striker Who Has Made East Bengal His Home
RELATED STORY
I-League: East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez extends contract by 2 years
RELATED STORY
East Bengal transfer rumour: Bruno Fornaroli, ex-Melbourne City striker, to join as Enrique Esqueda replacement?
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir 1-2 East Bengal – Esqueda, Santos keep East Bengal in title race, at least for a day
RELATED STORY
Super Cup: Holders Bengaluru to take on Mohun Bagan in round of 16
RELATED STORY
Discontent in Indian Football - Minerva Punjab, Mohun Bagan pull out of Hero Super Cup; Other clubs may follow
RELATED STORY
Eight I-League clubs withdraw from Super Cup
RELATED STORY
Last season in top flight? Three reasons why I-league 2018-19 was special
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us