Rift in East Bengal widens over Super Cup pullout

East Bengal.

By Jagannath Chatterjee

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The rift within the East Bengal ranks is out in the open. While Quess East Bengal has decided to withdraw its team from the Super Cup -- set to be played in Bhubaneswar from March 15 -- club secretary Kalyan Majumdar has said no final decision has been taken in this regard.

Speaking to IANS, Majumdar said the mail -- sent as a mark of solidarity among the I-League clubs -- needs to be reviewed as the club is keen to be part of the tournament.

"We have asked those who have sent the email to review it. The club wants to play. Therefore, those who have sent the email should sit with us and discuss the matter," Majumdar said.

Even East Bengal club official Debabrate Sarkar said they have seen reports in the media but have no idea about it. "We will write to the Quess chairman. We are in favour of participation. Never in our club's history have we run away from the field," Sarkar added.

However, Sanjit Sen, CEO of Quess East Bengal, when contacted, said they have issued a press statement wherein they have stated, "We have together resolved to withdraw our respective teams' participation from the upcoming Super Cup 2019".

When asked if he was looking to discuss the matter with the club officials who have made it clear that they want to be a part of the tournament, Sen said he stood by the statement issued.

"I don't know who has reported what, but what I can say is that we stand by the press statement we have released together," Sen told IANS.

-- IANS

