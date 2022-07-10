Rigas vs HJK prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Rigas will entertain HJK at the Slokas Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first round qualifying on Tuesday. The two teams met in the first leg tie in Helsinki on Wednesday, where Manuel Martic's 11th-minute winner for HJK proved to be the difference.

HJK will now travel to Latvia with a week's rest, while Riga played in the Latvian Football Cup on Friday. They looked sharp, recording a 4-0 win over Spartaks Jurmala. They'll have just a couple of days to prepare for the second leg, though, but home advantage could be key as they seek to overturn a deficit.

HJK Helsinki @hjkhelsinki



Toinen osaottelu RFS:ää vastaan pelataan ensi tiistaina 12. heinäkuuta Riian lähellä Jūrmalassa.



Kuvat: Mira Lönnqvist



#HJK #OnVainYksiKlubi #UCLfi #Veikkausliiga Ensimmäinen (voitokas) osaottelu on takana, ja sekös nostatti tunnelmia niin kentällä kuin katsomossa.🤩Toinen osaottelu RFS:ää vastaan pelataan ensi tiistaina 12. heinäkuuta Riian lähellä Jūrmalassa.Kuvat: Mira Lönnqvist Ensimmäinen (voitokas) osaottelu on takana, ja sekös nostatti tunnelmia niin kentällä kuin katsomossa.🤩Toinen osaottelu RFS:ää vastaan pelataan ensi tiistaina 12. heinäkuuta Riian lähellä Jūrmalassa.🇱🇻Kuvat: Mira Lönnqvist#HJK #OnVainYksiKlubi #UCLfi #Veikkausliiga https://t.co/6NTzUOXOf8

Rigas vs HJK Head-to-Head

The two teams will go head-to-head for just the second time on Tuesday. Last week's game was their first meeting.

Rigas form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L.

HJK form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L.

Rigas vs HJK Team News

Rigas

Rigas had a clean bill of health for the first leg, and the situation remains the same for this game too. They suffered a narrow loss last time around but bounced back in the Latvian Cup with a comprehensive win.

Manager Viktors Morozs is likely to tweak his starting XI and give Elvis Stuglis and Kaspars Dubra a start. Both players scored against Spartaks Jurmala.

Futbola klubs RFS @RFSDaily



Izbaudi fantastisku futbola vakaru fkrfs.lv/biletes 🤩 Jau otrdien Slokas stadionā Jūrmalā sagaida UEFA Čempionu līgas izšķirošā spēle ar Somijas @hjkhelsinki ! Biļetes cena tagad tikai 5 eiro!Izbaudi fantastisku futbola vakaru 🤩 Jau otrdien Slokas stadionā Jūrmalā sagaida UEFA Čempionu līgas izšķirošā spēle ar Somijas @hjkhelsinki! Biļetes cena tagad tikai 5 eiro! Izbaudi fantastisku futbola vakaru 👉 fkrfs.lv/biletes https://t.co/u6B7GRvwcJ

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

HJK

Riku Riski and Perparim Hetemaj were included in the squad in the first leg, shrugging off fitness issues, and might get a start here. There are no fresh injury concerns for HJK. Roope Riski, Valtteri Moren and Santeri Vaananen remain sidelined with injuries, though.

Injured: Roope Riski, Valtteri Moren, Santeri Vaananen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rigas vs HJK Predicted XIs

Rigas (4-4-2): Vytautas Cerniauskas (GK); Vladislavs Sorokins, Vitalijs Maksimenko, Elvis Stuglis, Ziga Lipuscek; Arturs Zjuzins, Alfusainey Jatta, Emerson Deocleciano, Stefan Panic; Ismael Diomande, Andrej Ilic.

HJK (4-3-3): Conor Hazard (GK); Janne Saksela, Miro Tenho, Arttu Hoskonen, Murilo; Manuel Martic, David Browne, Atomu Tanaka; Santeri Hostikka, Anthony Olusanya, Bojan Radulovic.

Rigas vs HJK Prediction

Home advantage came into play for HJK last time around, as they eked out a narrow win. Rigas are strong favourites at home and might just be able to overturn the one-goal deficit. The game could go to extra-time, where Rigas could out on top.

Prediction: Rigas 2-1 HJK.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far