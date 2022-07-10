Rigas vs HJK prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Rigas will entertain HJK at the Slokas Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first round qualifying on Tuesday. The two teams met in the first leg tie in Helsinki on Wednesday, where Manuel Martic's 11th-minute winner for HJK proved to be the difference.
HJK will now travel to Latvia with a week's rest, while Riga played in the Latvian Football Cup on Friday. They looked sharp, recording a 4-0 win over Spartaks Jurmala. They'll have just a couple of days to prepare for the second leg, though, but home advantage could be key as they seek to overturn a deficit.
Rigas vs HJK Head-to-Head
The two teams will go head-to-head for just the second time on Tuesday. Last week's game was their first meeting.
Rigas form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L.
HJK form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-L.
Rigas vs HJK Team News
Rigas
Rigas had a clean bill of health for the first leg, and the situation remains the same for this game too. They suffered a narrow loss last time around but bounced back in the Latvian Cup with a comprehensive win.
Manager Viktors Morozs is likely to tweak his starting XI and give Elvis Stuglis and Kaspars Dubra a start. Both players scored against Spartaks Jurmala.
Injured: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
HJK
Riku Riski and Perparim Hetemaj were included in the squad in the first leg, shrugging off fitness issues, and might get a start here. There are no fresh injury concerns for HJK. Roope Riski, Valtteri Moren and Santeri Vaananen remain sidelined with injuries, though.
Injured: Roope Riski, Valtteri Moren, Santeri Vaananen.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
Rigas vs HJK Predicted XIs
Rigas (4-4-2): Vytautas Cerniauskas (GK); Vladislavs Sorokins, Vitalijs Maksimenko, Elvis Stuglis, Ziga Lipuscek; Arturs Zjuzins, Alfusainey Jatta, Emerson Deocleciano, Stefan Panic; Ismael Diomande, Andrej Ilic.
HJK (4-3-3): Conor Hazard (GK); Janne Saksela, Miro Tenho, Arttu Hoskonen, Murilo; Manuel Martic, David Browne, Atomu Tanaka; Santeri Hostikka, Anthony Olusanya, Bojan Radulovic.
Rigas vs HJK Prediction
Home advantage came into play for HJK last time around, as they eked out a narrow win. Rigas are strong favourites at home and might just be able to overturn the one-goal deficit. The game could go to extra-time, where Rigas could out on top.
Prediction: Rigas 2-1 HJK.