Rincon vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022

Rincon will host Espanyol at the Francisco Romero in Copa del Rey on Saturday (November 12).

The hosts were drawn against Montilla in group 3 of the preliminary round. The clash ended in a goalless draw after normal time before Rincon won 5-4 on penalties. The Division de Honor side (sixth tier) side will now face La Liga giants Espanyol for the first time.

The two teams are among the 110 participating outfits in the first round. Espanyol are largely favoured to win, but Rincon will count on home support to cause an upset. However, the visitors will likely be unfazed by the 3000-strong crowd at the Francisco Romero.

Espanyol have four Copa del Rey titles since the competition started 119 years ago. They last won it in 2005-06. Manager Diego Martinez is looking to go deeper after losing Mallorca last season.

Periquitos are not faring better than they did last season in La Liga. They finished 14th and now are 16th after 14 games, with two wins, six draws and six losses. With 25 points separating them and leaders Barcelona, the top-flight title appears an unattainable goal. Copa del Rey may likely be their holy grail.

Rincon vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rincon have won their last five home games, scoring 12 and conceding three.

Rincon have appeared once in Copa del Rey, crashing out in the first round in the 2020-21 edition.

The highest division Rincon have played in is the Tercera Division - fourth tier – where they spent four seasons, between 2015-16 and 2018-19.

Espanyol have not been victorious in their last five away games, drawing thrice and losing twice.

Rincon have won all of their last five games, while Espanyol have drawn thrice and lost twice.

Form: Rincon – W-W-W-W-W; Espanyol – L-D-D-D-L.

Rincon vs Espanyol Prediction

The hosts are enjoying a purple patch, sitting atop their league and on a five-game winning streak, but will that be enough to stop a Liga side?

The visitors, meanwhile, are in poor form, winning once in their last ten games, but they should have enough to down a sixth-tier side.

Espanyol are expected to overcome Rincon thanks to their superior experience and pedigree.

Prediction: Rincon 1-3 Espanyol

Rincon vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Espanyol

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Espanyol to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Rincon to score - Yes

