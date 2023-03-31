Rio Ave vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2023 

Rio Ave host Benfica at the Estadio dos Arcos on Sunday (April 2) in Primeira Liga action.

The hosts have enjoyed an encouraging return to the top flight, finding themselves in the top half of the standings with less than ten games to go. Rio beat Santa Clara 2-0 in their last game, getting on the scoresheet twice in the second half after Andre Pereira had squandered a penalty just before the break. Rio are ninth in the league with 33 points from 25 games.

Benfica, meanwhile, are flying under Roger Schmidt and closing in on their first league title since the 2018-19 campaign. They thrashed Vitoria FC 5-1 in their last league outing. Three different players got on the scoresheet, including the league's top two goalscorers, Joao Mario and Goncalo Ramos. The visitors are atop the standings with 68 points from 25 games.

Rio Ave vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Rio Ave and Benfica, who lead 31-3.

The visitors have won their last ten games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in 18 games in the fixture since 2014.

Seven of Rio's nine league wins this season have come at home.

Benfica have picked up 31 points on the road in the league this season, the highest in the top flight..

O Glorioso are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season, scoring 66 times.

Rio Ave vs Benfica Prediction

Rio are on a run of back-to-back wins and will look to extend that streak this weekend. They have won their last three home games.

Benfica, meanwhile, have won their last seven games by an aggregate scoreline of 22-3. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the visitors emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Rio 0-3 Benfica

Rio Ave vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of their last ten games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the hosts' last seven games.)

