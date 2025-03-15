Rio Ave vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Reeling from their UEFA Champions League exit, a disconsolate Benfica visit the Estadio dos Arcos to face Rio Ave in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday. The home side will head into the weekend looking to get one over As Aguias, having failed to win their last 14 meetings since December 2017.

Rio Ave were denied back-to-back league wins for the first time since November as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Famalicao at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao on Monday.

Before that, Petit’s men snapped their run of four consecutive Primeira Liga matches without a win on March 2 when they edged out Braga 2-1 on home turf.

With 29 points from 25 matches, Rio Ave are currently 10th in the league standings, six points above 16th-placed AVS in the relegation playoff spot.

As for Benfica, they were dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Barcelona in the second leg of their last-16 clash, having suffered a 1-0 home loss in the reverse leg on March 5.

As Aguias now turn their attention to the Primeira Liga, where they are on a five-game winning streak, scoring 13 goals and keeping three clean sheets since the start of February.

Benfica have picked up 56 points from their 24 league matches so far to sit second in the standings, six points behind first-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Rio Ave vs Benfica Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 34 of the last 45 meetings between the two teams.

Rio Ave have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Benfica have won all but one of their last five away matches across all competitions, with the 3-1 defeat against Barcelona in midweek being the exception.

Rio Ave are unbeaten in 12 of their 13 home games across all competitions this season, claiming six wins and six draws so far.

Rio Ave vs Benfica Prediction

While Rio Ave have made their home turf a tough ground for any visiting team this season, they will need to show their mettle against a star-studded Benfica side this weekend. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we are backing As Aguias to secure all three points at the Estadio dos Arcos and extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Rio Ave 1-3 Benfica

Rio Ave vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: First to score - Benfica (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Rio Ave)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

