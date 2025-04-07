Rio Ave vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th  2025

The action continues in round 29 of Portuguese Primeira Liga as Rio Ave and Boavista square off at Estadio dos Arcos on Monday. Petit’s Rio Ave are unbeaten in each of their last eight home games against Boavista and will be looking to extend this dominant nine-year streak.
Rio Ave’s dreams of reaching the Taca de Portugal final suffered a major blow last Thursday when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their semi-final clash.
This defeat was similar to their struggles in the Primeira Liga, where Petit’s side have lost their last three matches and have won just one of their eight games since the start of February.
Rio Ave have picked up 29 points from their 27 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit 11th in the standings, level on points with Arouca and Nacional below them.
Like Monday’s hosts, Boavista were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against 10-man Gil Vicente last time out. Lito Vidigal’s men have now lost three games on the spin and are on a run of 11 defeats from their last 12 league matches since December 28.
This dire run of results has put Boavista's top-flight status under serious threat as they now sit rock-bottom in the table with 15 points from 27 games, eight points behind AVS in the relegation playoff spot.
Rio Ave vs Boavista Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 16 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Rio Ave boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Boavista have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.
- Rio Ave have lost just one of their last five home games across all competitions while claiming two wins and
- Boavista are on a run of six back-to-back away defeats, conceding 16 goals and scoring three since the start of December.
Rio Ave vs Boavista Prediction
Rio Ave and Boavista have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks and will head into Monday’s clash in search of a morale-boosting victory. However, Boavista’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we fancy Petit’s men to secure maximum points at the Estadio dos Arcos.
Prediction: Rio Ave 2-0 Boavista
Rio Ave vs Boavista Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Rio Ave to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in six of their last seven encounters)