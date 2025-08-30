Rio Ave vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025 

Braga return to action in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they square off against Rio Ave at the Estadio dos Arcos on Sunday. Carlos Vicens’ men made it 15 games unbeaten with a dominant victory over London Red Imps last time out to seal a spot in the Europa League, and will head into the weekend in high spirits.
Rio Ave were left red-faced last Sunday when they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Arouca after giving up their lead twice at the Estádio Municipal de Arouca.
Sotiris Sylaidopoulos’ side men have now kicked off the 2025-26 campaign with successive stalemates, having played out a 1-1 draw with 10-man Nacional in the season opener on August 17.
Rio Ave will take the positives from the result against Arouca as they look to secure their first win of the season against an opposing side who have lost just two of their last 10 meetings since December 2019.
Meanwhile, Braga secured their spot in the group stages of the Europa League on Thursday when they cruised to a 5-1 victory over Lincoln Red Imps in the first leg of the playoff to complete a 9-1 aggregate win over the Gibraltar-based club.
Vicens’ men now turned their sights to the Primeira Liga, where they have flown out of the blocks this season, claiming two wins and one draw from their opening three matches.
With their midweek victory over Lincoln, Braga are unbeaten in 15 consecutive games across all competitions (12W, 3D) since a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Casa Pia in May.
Rio Ave vs Braga Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 22 wins from the last 62 meetings between the sides, Braga boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Rio Ave have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.
- Braga have lost just one of their last nine competitive away games while picking up five wins and three draws since March 15.
- Rio Ave have failed to win five of their most recent six Primeira Liga home matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since mid-March.
Rio Ave vs Braga Prediction
Looking at past meetings between Rio Ave and Braga, we expect another action-packed contest with plenty of goalmouth action. Braga have kicked off the new season on the front foot and we are backing them to get the job done at the Estadio dos Arcos.
Prediction: Rio Ave 1-2 Braga
Rio Ave vs Braga Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Braga to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Braga’s last seven matches)
Tip 3: First to score - Braga (The visitors have netted the opening goal in their last eight outings)