Rio Ave vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

Rio Ave and Braga battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 24 clash on Sunday at the Estadio do Rio Ave.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Estoril last weekend. All three goals came in the second half, with Yanis Begraoui breaking the deadlock for Estoril 10 minutes into the second half. Tiago Morais equalised with seven minutes remaining, whle Jandro scored the winner in the 90th minute.

Braga, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Benfica in the Taca de Portugal quarter-final. Vangelis Pavlidis' 39th-minute strike settled the contest.

The Archbishops now shift their focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Nacional. The victory left them in fourth spot in the standings, with 47 points from 23 games, while Rio are 10th with 26 points.

Rio Ave vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have 27 wins from their last 58 head-to-head games with Rio, who have been victorious 15 times.

Their most recent clash in September saw Braga claim a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Nine of Rio's last 10 games across competitions, including the last six, have had goals at both ends.

Braga have scored at least twice in four of their last five head-to-head games.

Rio have won one of their last seven league games, losing two.

Braga are unbeaten in seven league games, winning six.

Braga have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games across competitions.

Rio Ave vs Braga Prediction

Rio have struggled this campaign, with the vast majority of their points coming in front of their fans: 18 of 26 points.

Braga, meanwhile, are level on points with third-placed Porto in the race to secure a top-three finish and UEFA Europea League qualification. Carlos Carvalhal's side have been defensively resolute in recent weeks, while Rio's games tend to be more expansive.

Hence, expect Braga to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rio 1-2 Braga

Rio Ave vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

