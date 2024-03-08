Rio Ave vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Rio Ave will welcome Sporting Braga to Vila do Conde for a Primeira Liga round 25 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw away to Moreirense last weekend in a game that saw their hosts miss an injury-time penalty.

Braga, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Estrela with a cruising 3-0 home win. All three goals came after the break, with Simon Banza, Bruma and Roger Fernandes all scoring to guide their side to victory.

The victory left them in fourth spot with 49 points to show for their efforts in 24 games. Rio Ave are 13th, having garnered 23 points from 24 games.

Rio Ave vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have 26 wins from the last 56 head-to-head games, Rio Ave were victorious on 15 occasions, the same number of draws both sides have played out.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Braga claimed a dramatic 2-1 comeback home win with their goals coming in stoppage time.

Rio Ave have drawn five of their last seven league games.

Braga have scored at least two goals in seven of the last eight head-to-head games.

Nine of Braga's last 11 away games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Rio Ave are unbeaten in their last seven home competitive games (three wins).

Braga have the best away attacking record in the league with 28 goals scored in 12 away games.

Rio Ave vs Braga Prediction

Rio Ave have won just one of their last eight league games but have shown a penchant for draws. Luis Freire's side will quietly fancy their chances of getting a positive result here owing to their ongoing seven-game unbeaten run at home. However, they have lost four of the last five head-to-head games.

Braga have done slightly better on their travels than at home, having garnered 25 of their 49 points in away games. Their 12 away league games this season have produced an average of 4.16 goals per game, so plenty of entertainment can be expected here.

We are backing Artur Jorge's side to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Rio Ave 1-3 Braga

Rio Ave vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals