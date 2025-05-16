Rio Ave vs Gil Vicente Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Rio Ave will welcome Gil Vicente to Estádio da Capital do Móvel in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. The hosts will hope to maintain their mid-table spot while the visitors will fight to stay above water.

Rio Ave vs Gil Vicente Preview

Rio Ave have nothing at stake in the final matchday of the season. They sit in the 10th spot on 27 points, with no possibility of vying for a European qualification. In addition, they are stuck in that position and can no longer move further even if they win their last game. However, they could swap positions with Moreirense if Rio Ave lose.

Vilacondenses are yet to clinch the ultimate prize and will have to wait for next season to make another attempt. Last term, they finished slightly lower, in the 11th spot out of 18 teams. In the reverse fixture played in early January, Rio Ave and Gil Vicente settled for a 1-1 draw, but Gil Vicente won the previous clash 2-1.

Gil Vicente are not facing a serious threat of slipping into the drop zone. However, they are close and wouldn’t want to take any chances. The visitors sit in the 14th spot, just two places above the relegation zone. They could have been safer if their previous two games were successful, but they dropped four points.

Gilistas are also on a quest for their first Primeira Liga title. Last year, they finished 12th and failed to book any spot in UEFA competitions, which is certainly going to be their fate this term as well. Gil Vicente last won at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in 2021, but have snatched three draws since then at the venue.

Rio Ave vs Gil Vicente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rio Ave have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Gil Vicente.

Rio Ave have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Gil Vicente.

Rio Ave have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Gil Vicente have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Rio Ave have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Gil Vicente have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Rio Ave – D-W-L-L-D, Gil Vicente – D-L-W-W-L.

Rio Ave vs Gil Vicente Prediction

Rio Ave will not want to forfeit their position to 11th-placed Moreirense. The hosts will be going for maximum points in this game.

Gil Vicente have not had easy trips of late, losing half of their last 10 matches on the road. It is difficult to travel on the back of such a streak.

Rio Ave are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Rio Ave 2-1 Gil Vicente

Rio Ave vs Gil Vicente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rio Ave to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Rio Ave to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Gil Vicente to score - Yes

