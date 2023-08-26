Rio Ave vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2023 

Rio Ave host Porto at the Estadio dos Arcos on Monday (August 28) in the Primeira Liga.

The hosts enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign, beating 10-man Chaves 2-0, via second-half strikes from Leonardo Ruiz and Ze Manuel. Rio, though, lost 2-0 at Estoril Praia last weekend.

Porto, meanwhile, returned to competitive action with a 2-0 defeat to Benfica in the Portuguese Super Cup but have returned to winning ways now. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 2-1 win over newly promoted Farense. Veteran defender Ivan Marcano headed home the winner deep into additional time.

Porto are third in the Primeira Liga with six points, three ahead of Rio.

Rio Ave vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between the two teams, with Rio trailing 49-3.

Porto have won four of their last five games in the fixture and have lost just once since the 2003-04 season.

Rio are without a clean sheet in 30 games in the fixture.

Rio have conceded twice in the Portuguese top flight this season. Only Famalicao and Vitoria SC (1) have conceded fewer.

Porto are without a clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Rio Ave vs Porto Prediction

Rio have lost two of their last three games after going unbeaten in four. They have lost just one of their last five competitive games at the Estadio dos Arcos, though.

Porto, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in three. They're the overwhelming favourites and should come out on top.

Prediction: Rio 0-2 Porto

Rio Ave vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last five matchups.)