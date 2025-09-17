Rio Ave vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2025

Rio Ave will welcome league leaders Porto to the Estádio dos Arcos in the Primeira Liga on Friday. The visitors have won their five league games thus far, while Vilacondenses are winless in four games, playing out three draws.

The hosts had drawn their first three league games of the season, but suffered a loss in their first game back since the international break. They traveled to Moreirense last week and suffered a 3-1 defeat. They had conceded three goals in the first 69 minutes, and André Luiz scored the consolation for them in the 84th minute.

Dragões made it five wins in a row last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Nacional. Samu Aghehowa scored the only goal of the match in the 31st minute from the penalty spot, with the penalty being awarded after a VAR check.

Rio Ave vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 69 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings in this fixture, recording 50 wins. Vilacondenses have just three wins to their name, and 16 games have ended in draws.

Dragões were unbeaten in their two games against the hosts last season. They won the home game, and the away game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Rio Ave have registered just one win in this fixture since 2005, with that triumph registered at home in 2022.

The league leaders are on an eight-game winning streak in the Primeira Liga, keeping five clean sheets.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last nine away games, recording seven wins.

Rio Ave vs Porto Prediction

Vilacondenses suffered their first loss of the season last week and will look to bounce back here. They have scored at least one goal apiece in their last seven league games and will look to build on that form. They have scored six goals in their last three home games in this fixture.

Dragões have won their five league games this season, keeping four clean sheets. They have scored two goals apiece in three of their last four games in this fixture and are strong favorites.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the visitors' dominance in this fixture, we back the league leaders to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rio Ave 1-2 Porto

Rio Ave vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

