Rio Ave vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Rio Ave and Porto will trade tackles at Estadio dos Arcos on Saturday in the penultimate matchday of the Primeira Liga.

The hosts come into this clash off the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Santa Clara. Carlos scored the match-winning goal seven minutes into the second half.

Porto were emphatic in their 5-1 thrashing of Farense on home soil. Iran international Mehdi Taremi was the star of the show with a brace and two assists to power the Dragons to the convincing win.

That victory counted for little in the title race. Just a day later, Sporting Lisbon got the job done in a 1-0 victory against Boavista to lift their first league title in two decades.

Porto, however, need one more win to guarantee second spot and their participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Rio Ave have relegation to worry about as they are currently just one point clear of the dropzone and need the points to ensure safety.

Rio Ave vs Porto Head-to-Head

Porto have 31 wins from their last 41 matches, while Rio Ave were victorious on just one occasion. The two sides shared the spoils in nine previous stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came on 21 February 2021 when goals from Luis Diaz and Evanilson gave Porto a 2-0 home win.

The visitors are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have not tasted defeat in the league since October. Rio Ave are winless in their last 10 league games.

Rio Ave form guide: L-L-D-D-L

Porto form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Rio Ave vs Porto Team News

Rio Ave

The hosts have defender Junio ruled out with a broken leg, while midfielder Tarantini is suspended for the red card he received against Sporting Lisbon.

Injury: Junio

Suspension: Tarantini

Porto

Long-term absentee Mouhamed Mbaye is still sidelined with an ACL injury. Midfielder Sergio Oliveira has served out his suspension for accumulating yellow cards and could be back in line for action.

Injury: Mouhamed Mbaye

Suspension: None

Rio Ave vs Porto Predicted XI

Rio Ave Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pawel Kieszwek (GK); Pedro Amaral, Aderlian Santos, Toni Borekovic, Costinha; Filipe Augusto, Guga; Gelson, Chico Geraldes, Fabio Coentrao; Junior Brandao

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin (GK); Zaidu Sanusi, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Wilson Manafa; Mateus Uribe, Fabio Vieira, Otavio; Luiz Diaz, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Rio Ave vs Porto Prediction

Despite having lost their title, Porto are still heavy favorites in this tie and will aim to end the campaign by finishing second.

Rio Ave have been out-of-sorts throughout the year and are no match for the firepower offered by the visitors. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Sergio Conceicao's side.

Prediction: Rio Ave 0-3 Porto