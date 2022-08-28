Rio Ave vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Rio Ave will invite reigning champions Porto to the Estadio dos Arcos in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in three league games this season. They off the mark in their last game - playing out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Estoril Praia away. Costinha and Abdul-Aziz Yakubu scored in the second half to earn a point for Rio Ave.

Porto, meanwhile, have got their title defence off to a winning start. They have scored nine goals and conceding just once in three games to occupy the top spot in the standings.

Rio Ave vs Porto Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 63 times across all competitions. Porto have been utterly dominant against Rio Ave, leading 47-2 in wins, while 14 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten against Rio Ave since 2004. They recorded a league double over Rio Ave last season, scoring five goals across both games and conceding none.

Rio Ave form guide (all competitions): D-L-L

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W

Rio Ave vs Porto Team News

Rio Ave

There are no reported injuries, but they will be without Joao Ferreira, who picked up a red card in the last game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Joao Ferreira

Unavailable: None

Porto

Wilson Manafa is a long-term absentee, while Marko Grujic has also been ruled out because of injury. Manager Sergio Conceicao is confident in the recovery of striker Mehdi Taremi after he suffered a knee injury in the win against Sporting. The Iranian striker faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Wilson Manafa, Marko Grujic

Doubtful: Mehdi Taremi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rio Ave vs Porto Predicted XIs

Rio Ave (3-4-3): Jhonatan (GK); Renato Pantalon, Aderllan Santos, Miguel Nobrega; Costinha, Vítor Gomes, Guga, Pedro Amaral; Joca, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu, Leonardo Acevedo

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, David Carmo, Ivan Marcano, Zaidu Sanusi; Otavio, Stephen Eustaquio, Mateus Uribe; Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa; Toni Martinez, Evanilson

Rio Ave vs Porto Prediction

Porto are in great form, and given their solid record against Rio Ave, a pretty straightforward win for the league leaders seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Rio Ave 0-2 Porto

