Rio Ave vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025 

Rio Ave and Santa Clara will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 30 clash on Friday (April 18th). The game will be played at Estadio de Capital do Movel.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Moreirense last weekend. Demir Ege Tiknaz broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute while Joao Graca made sure of the result in the 90th minute.

Santa Clara, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Sporting Lisbon. Geny Catamo's 50th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left the Azores outfit in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 46 points from 29 games. Rio Ave are 11th with 32 points to their name.

Rio Ave vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Santa Clara have eight wins from the last 18 head-to-head games. Rio Ave were victorious seven times while three games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Santa Clara claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Santa Clara's last eight league games have produced under 2.5 goals, with seven games in this sequence seeing one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nine of Rio Ave's last 11 home games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Santa Clara's last five games have prodcued less than eight corner kicks.

Eleven of Rio Ave's last 13 home games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Rio Ave vs Santa Clara Prediction

Rio Ave hold a nine-point advantage over the bottom three with five games left to play. They have seemingly done enough to secure another season of top-flight football.

The top six in the Primeira Liga could ostensibly qualify for Europe next season. Santa Clara are in the hunt for continental football which is impressive considering that they only returned to the top-flight this season. Os Açorianos have qualified for the Conference League once in their history and would be aiming to do so once more.

Both sides are highly compact and their games have tended to be cagey. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Rio Ave 0-0 Santa Clara

Rio Ave vs Santa Clara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

