Rio Ave vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Rio Ave will host Sporting Braga at Estadio dos Arcos in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The home team will be striving for another home win following their 3-1 success against giants Porto in Vila do Conde two weeks ago. That happened to be Rio Ave’s only victory so far after five rounds of matches, with two losses and two draws in thus far. However, their 13th spot out of 18 in the standings shows they are not the weakest team at this stage of the campaign.

Sporting Braga are billed as the outright favorites in this fixture, but Vilacondenses have adequate resources to respond.

The visitors are yet to lose a match this term, with a draw and four straight wins a testament to their brilliant start to the season. Sporting Braga sit behind leaders Benfica by 15 and 13 points respectively.

Os Arcebispos have won all their away fixtures thus far and are likely to succeed at Estadio do Arcos. But the papers can be deceptive at times, as was the case with Porto, who were tipped to crush Rio Ave but found themselves crushed instead. Coach Artur Jorge must have seen that game.

As underdogs, Rio Ave are under less pressure to deliver, unlike Sporting Braga, who are voraciously eying the top spot.

Rio Ave vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head

Sporting Braga have prevailed thrice in their last five clashes while Rio Ave have come out on top once. The sides have shared the spoils once.

Rio Ave form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-L

Sporting Braga form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Rio Ave vs Sporting Braga News

Rio Ave

Right-back Junio has been sidelined with a fibula fracture. New recruit Aziz of Ghana will likely lead the attack once more thanks to his three goals and one assist in five games.

Injury: Junio

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sporting Braga

Coach Artur Jorge will be counting on striker Simon Banza, who recently joined the outfit from French club Lens. The French-Congolese player is the team’s top scorer with five goals as well as two assists.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

Rio Ave vs Sporting Braga Predicted Xls

Rio Ave (3-4-3): Jhonatan (GK), Renato Pantalon, Aderllan Santos, Miguel Nobrega, Costinha, Amine Oudrhiri, Guga, Pedro Amaral, Joca, Aziz, Fabio Ronaldo

Sporting Braga (4-3-3): Matheus Magalhaes (GK), Fabiano, Bruno Rodrigues, Paulo Oliveira, Nuno Sequeira, Al Musrati, Andre Horta, Diego Lainez, Abel Ruiz, Vitor Manuel Carvalho Oliveira, Ricardo Horta

Rio Ave vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Sporting Braga’s last visit to Estadio dos Arcos ended in a goalless draw despite Rio Ave playing with 10 men. This time around, we expect Braga to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Rio Ave 1-2 Sporting Braga

