Rio Ave vs Sporting CP Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2025

Rio Ave and Sporting CP return to action in the Taca de Portugal when they square off in the second leg of their semi-final clash on Tuesday. Petit’s Rio Ave will be looking to overturn a two-goal deficit, having suffered a 2-0 loss in the reverse leg three weeks back.

Rio Ave were denied consecutive wins in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for the first time since November as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Santa Clara at the weekend.

This came after their 2-0 victory away to Moreirense on April 7, a result which saw Petit's men's run of five back-to-back defeats across all competitions come to an end.

Rio Ave, who are currently 11th in the league table, turn their sights to the Taca de Portugal, where they edged out Atletico CP, Alverca, Casa Pia and Sao Joao Ver before losing 2-0 against Sporting in the first leg of the semis on April 3.

As for Sporting, Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres grabbed the headlines once again as he netted a hat-trick to inspire them to a 3-1 league victory over Moreirense last Friday.

Rui Borges’ league leaders have now gone 17 straight Primeira Liga matches without defeat — picking up 11 wins and six draws — and are firmly in the hunt for the league title as they sit level on 72 points with second-placed Benfica.

Sporting now return to action in the Taca de Portugal, where they will be looking to go one step further than their runners-up finish from last season and clinch an 18th cup crown.

Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from the last 47 meetings between the sides, Sporting Lisbon boasts a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Rio Ave have picked up just seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Sporting Lisbon are on a three-game winning streak against Petit’s men and are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings, claiming eight wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in September 2019.

Rio Ave have won just two of their most recent eight home matches across all competitions while losing three and picking up three draws since the turn of the year.

Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are in the driver’s seat in this clash as they head into the second leg with a two-goal cushion from their win at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on April 3. While we expect Rio Ave to put up a fight, Borges’ men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Rio Ave 0-2 Sporting Lisbon

Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in six of Sporting’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five games)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More