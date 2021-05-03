Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Sporting Lisbon will continue their march towards a first Primeira Liga title in two decades when they travel to take on Rio Ave on Wednesday.

The visitors come into this game off the back of a 2-0 victory at home to bottom-placed Nacional on Saturday.

The 10-man visitors held on until the final 10 minutes but late goals from Zouhair Feddal and Jovane Cabral helped the Lions pick up three crucial points. Rio Ave played out a goalless draw away to Portimonense on the same day.

That draw helped boost their survival hopes, as they are currently two points clear of the relegation zone. Sporting Lisbon continue to set the pace atop the standings and currently have a six-point lead at the summit.

Em nossa casa, só pensamos na vitória! 🙌#OndeVaiUmVãoTodos

Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 38 occasions in the past and, as expected, Sporting Lisbon have a better record.

The capital side have 22 wins and nine draws to their name, while Rio Ave were victorious in seven previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came on 15 January 2021 when a second-half goal by Gelson helped Rio Ave snatch a shock point in a 1-1 draw.

Sporting Lisbon are the only unbeaten side in the league, having won 23 and drawn seven of their 30 league games to date.

Rio Ave are on an eight-game winless run, with six games in that sequence ending in a draw.

Rio Ave form guide: D-D-L-D-D

Sporting Lisbon form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Rio Ave

The hosts have defender Junio ruled out with a broken leg. Ivo Pinto is also suspended for the red card he received against Pacos Ferreira.

Injury: Junio

Suspension: Ivo Pinto

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon have no injury concerns, however, Goncalo Inacio is suspended for the red card he received against Sporting Braga. Antonio Adan and Tiago Tomas have both served out their suspensions and should be available for selection.

Jovane Cabral could also be handed a start after his heroics off the bench against Nacional.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Goncalo Inacio

Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Rio Ave Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pawel Kieszwek (GK); Pedro Amaral, Aderlian Santos, Toni Borekovic, Costinha; Filipe Augusto, Guga; Gelson, Chico Geraldes, Fabio Coentrao; Junior Brandao

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-5-2): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto; Nuno Mendes, Pedro Concalves, Joao Palhinha, Joao Mario, Pedro Porro; Paulinho, Jovane Cabral

Rio Ave vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Two things are almost certain when Sporting Lisbon play: late goals and clean sheets. This trend could continue as they take on one of the least potent attacks in the league.

Ruben Amorim's side are almost at the finish line and we are predicting a comfortable victory for Sporting Lisbon.

Prediction: Rio Ave 0-2 Sporting Lisbon