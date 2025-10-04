Rio Ave vs Tondela Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2025

Rio Ave host Tondela at the Estadio dos Arcos on Sunday in Liga Portugal, aiming for their first league victory of the campaign. In seven games of the 2025-26 season so far, the Rioavistas have drawn five times and lost twice to collect a meager five points and occupy 16th position in the league table.

For a side that hasn't finished inside the top 10 positions of the Portuguese top flight since gaining promotion in 2022, it's been a rocky start even by their mediocre standards.

However, one big highlight of their season was the late 1-1 draw away to Benfica last month. Heorhiy Sudakov fired the 38-time champions in front with only four minutes of normal time remaining in what seemed like a smash-and-grab victory for them. But Rio Ave equalized in the first minute of stoppage time through Andre Luiz as the side displayed incredible fighting spirit at the end.

Tondela have accumulated the same number of points as Rio Ave, and most recently even picked up their first league win of the season. Away to Santa Clara, the Gold and Greens went 2-0 up right after the hour mark through quickfire goals from Pedro Henryque and Sphephelo Sithole before Wendel pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot in the 76th minute, but they fell short of finding the elusive equalizer.

Rio Ave vs Tondela Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 clashes between the sides in the past, with four wins for each and five draws.

Having beaten Rio Ave in their last official clash, Tondela could see consecutive wins in the fixture for the first time in their history.

The Gold and Greens have lost just one of their last five away games to Rio Ave.

Rio Ave are the only side who are winless in the Portuguese top flight so far this season besides AVS.

Rio Ave vs Tondela Prediction

A win has been hard to come by for Rio Ave, while Tondela are still reveling in their first top-flight victory of the campaign. It should give them the confidence to face the Rioavistas, but the clash could still end in a draw.

Prediction: Rio Ave 1-1 Tondela

Rio Ave vs Tondela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

