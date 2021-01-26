Rio Ferdinand believes Paul Pogba can win the Premier League title for Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the Red Devils can win the Premier League title this season if Paul Pogba maintains his brilliant form.

Paul Pogba had made a poor start to the 2020-21 season and came in for heavy criticism after Manchester United's horrendous start to their Premier League campaign which saw them lose three of their opening four home fixtures.

The midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, publicly stated his client's desire to leave the club, and that he was not free to express himself at Manchester United.

Since then, Pogba has been one of the most in-form players in the English top flight. The 27-year-old single-handedly led United to away victories against West Ham, Burnley, and Fulham, which has helped Manchester United climb to the top of the table.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has 'unlocked' the France international by finding balance in the Manchester United midfield. Ferdinand is also of the opinion that Pogba will be crucial to United's hopes of winning a first title since the 2012-13 season.

"At the end of the day, it's taken him [Solskjaer] a while to work out the midfield and who he likes in there. [Scott] McTominay is obviously a mainstay now and Paul Pogba, who has been a conundrum for every manager that's been here so far, Ole seems to have unlocked something within Paul Pogba," Ferdinand told Five.

Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, for getting the best out of Paul Pogba

Manchester United v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Rio Ferdinand has given credit to Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Paul Pogba's sudden turn in form. The Norwegian until recently, had struggled to find the perfect midfield combination that would allow him to accommodate both Pogba and Fernandes.

Advertisement

"He's been getting the best out of him in the last month, six weeks now and he's starting to produce the goods on a regular basis. You can see what a player he is. All anyone has been asking for Paul Pogba is consistency, consistency of performance and now we're getting it and we're seeing the fruits of it. It's great."

"I think he showed us yesterday his experience. We forget this guy has played on the biggest stage, won the World Cup, played for Juventus, one of the biggest teams in Italy."

Rio Ferdinand has explained why United are now seeing the best from Paul Pogba #mufc https://t.co/svsWrWEWse pic.twitter.com/UzDH2w6Ei8 — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) January 22, 2021

Solskjaer, has however, finally found a way to play both stars, and get the best out of them. His side are currently on a 14-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, a run thatmay continue if Paul Pogba continues his recent form.