Rio Ferdinand brushes aside Joleon Lescott's claims that Arsenal could sign superstar midfielder

Rio Ferdinand has laughed off Joleon Lescott's idea that Arsenal could sign midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer if their fine form continues.

The Gunners have made an incredible start to the season, winning eight of their first nine Premier League games to find themselves top of the Premier League.

According to The Metro, former Manchester City defender Lescott stated that they could rival some of Europe's biggest clubs to claim Bellingham's signature.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best young players in world football, having already played 103 times for the German giants. The 19-year-old has also established himself as an England regular, with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid linked with the wonderkid.

Speaking on BT Sport, Lescott proclaimed:

"If Arsenal manage to get top four, which I think they will, then they attract a whole different calibre of player. I can see people like Jude Bellingham deciding over them, if you are looking at Liverpool who potentially may or may not make top four, and Arsenal you’re thinking, 'they’ve got the Champions League.'"

He added:

"Now all of a sudden you are attracting a different calibre of player, which propels you again, which we have seen now with Manchester United they are able to attract."

Ferdinand, however, dismissed the idea, as he replied:

"Jude Bellingham isn’t going to Arsenal bruv."

Lescott then defended his bold statement, as he stated:

"I am not saying he is, but his decision is going to be based on Champions League, in terms of the stature of the club it’s going to have to be relevant and match his ambitions."

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal's players to stay humble

Following their epic 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (October 9), Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League. Many are beginning to believe that Mikel Arteta's side could mount a serious challenge for the title this season.

However, when the Spanish manager was asked how he can keep his players motivated, he stated (as per the club's official website):

"Doing what we do every single day, and understanding that hopefully, they believe more and they have more confidence that we can play and compete at this level and then win which is the most important thing."

He added:

"Stay humble and tomorrow be ready for the training session and all the things we have to get better but with this enthusiasm, and empathy between them to try to be a better team."

The Gunners will next take on Bodo/Glimt away in the UEFA Europa League on October 13.

