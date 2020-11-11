Rio Ferdinand gives his honest opinion about Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Bruno Fernandes once again and claimed that the Portuguese star is exactly what Manchester United need. The Red Devils' legend mentioned the midfielder's goal involvement stats and how he stands up in all important matches for the team.

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United in January 2020 and has been in stunning form. The former Sporting midfielder has 31 goals and assists in just 33 matches for the Old Trafford side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have not been at their best this season, but the Portuguese star has managed to shine for Manchester United. Talking on his YouTube channel about the Red Devils and Bruno Fernandes, Rio Ferdinand said:

"The talisman, who I believe is now the leader at Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes, stepped up. When the time is most important, this guy stands up. He has 31 goal involvements in 33 games. That is outstanding. That is a crazy consistency which this team needs. For him to produce those numbers in a very inconsistent team says it all."

Bruno Fernandes was on a hat-trick against Everton but decided to pass to Edinson Cavani instead of going for a shot at the very end of the match. The move gained the midfielder a lot of praise from pundits and fans. Ferdinand addressed this aspect of his game as well.

"After the game, he said it doesn't matter who scores. At the end of the game, he could have had a hat-trick but it's not about that. He wanted to give Cavani that confidence and to get him on that road. So listen, it's good. It's a good problem for Solskjaer. Does he stick with Martial or throw Cavani in? These are great problems for Ole. He needed a result, he picked a team for the occasion and they produced the goods," said Ferdinand.

Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League table right now with just 10 points so far this season. They are already 8 points behind league leaders Leicester City but have a game in hand.

The Red Devils return to action after the international break against West Bromwich Albion. The newly-promoted side are yet to win a match in the league this season, and United will be looking to take advantage of them and get the 3 points.