Rio Ferdinand reveals four players Arsenal should build their squad around

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named four Arsenal players who he believes Mikel Arteta should build his squad around ahead of next season.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Ferdinand picked Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe and Newcastle loanee Joe Willock as the players for that purpose.

Arsenal have endured a dismal 2020-21 campaign, despite starting the season with a Community Shield victory over Liverpool. Since then it has been all doom and gloom for the north London club.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and exited the FA Cup and EFL Cup in the early stages. Mikel Arteta's side were also knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage by Vilarreal, which has led many to believe that Arsenal could part ways with the Spaniard at the end of the season.

There have, however, been a few positives that Arsenal can take out of this season. The performances of Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney and Emile Smith Rowe have filled Arsenal fans with hope for the future. That's why Ferdinand feels the club could do well by grooming them and putting them at the forefront.

"The only thing to come out for Arsenal is ESR, Saka and Tierney this season. They've been top. They've been the best players, and that's what he's to to build around going forward," Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

"Even Joe Willock's gone on loan to Newcastle and kept them up, he's got to come back into the frame surely after that little spell he's had there. Those guys are who Arsenal's got to build around," he added.

When Arsenal signed 🇬🇭 Partey, former Man. United player, Rio Ferdinand did not hide his admiration for the player.



Four months later, Ferdinand says Partey is a part of Arsenal problems because he is never fit.



The Ghanaian says everyone is entitled to an opinion.

Arsenal have a number of promising young stars but may need a change in management

Arsenal currently have a core group of young stars who could potentially develop into top-quality professionals if they are groomed under the right coach.

Mikel Arteta's inexperience has been exposed in recent months, leading to rumors that the club is looking to hire a more experienced head coach. Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with Arsenal in recent months.

19 - Bukayo Saka has made 19 assists in all competitions for @Arsenal, the most of any player for the club since making his debut in November 2018. Resourceful. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 9, 2021