Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has suggested that club captain Harry Maguire should be taken out of the firing line for Manchester United.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Ferdinand urged Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to drop Maguire to help the defender regain his form.

Harry Maguire is currently enduring one of the toughest periods in his football career. The 27-year-old was sent off in England's 1-0 loss to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, topping off a nightmare start to the 2020-21 season.

Maguire was given his marching orders after just 30 minutes against Denmark, during which he was shown two yellow cards in a shambolic performance. His poor display for his national team follows a horrendous few matches for Manchester United, which included a 3-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace and a 6-1 demolition at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Oh no Harry Maguire 🟥



The Manchester United man is sent off for a second yellow card after just 30 minutes v Denmark pic.twitter.com/CSwiSrYcoV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 14, 2020

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 for £80 million, making him the most expensive defender in the world. He had a mixed season for the Red Devils last term but showed glimpses of being the leader and defender that the side had been craving for years.

Maguire's second season at Old Trafford has gotten off to the worst possible start, with the Englishman playing at the heart of a defence which has conceded eleven goals in just three games.

In the summer, Maguire was arrested in Mykonos after being accused of assaulting a police officer. The 27-year-old was found guilty but has appealed the decision.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could use a spell on the sidelines, according to Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Advertisement

Rio Ferdinand believes a spell on the sidelines would greatly benefit Harry Maguire and help him regain his form. He said:

" In these situations-that I've been in as well- you sometimes need to be taken out of the oven. Ole has a big job on his hands and I think quite an important role to play in this."

' Whether maybe its time to give him a little rest, let him gather himself and build that confidence back up. I got brought off in one game, I think it was Middlesbrough away, the manager spoke to me and said 'get yourself back to basics, train well and you'll come back in."

"Thats what happened and I was fine. It's just sometimes that a bit of pressure being taken out that can actually help you."

Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender may benefit from rest, says Rio Ferdinand: https://t.co/U3ZSiD8ZEZ — BBC Football News (@bbcfoot) October 16, 2020

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Maguire, a spell on the sidelines looks unlikely given Manchester United's gruelling fixture list after the international break.

Manchester United will be counting on the defender to somehow rediscover his form, especially with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacking faith in Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.