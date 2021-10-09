“One of the best players in the world right now” – Brazil legend Rivaldo backs ‘astonishing’ forward for Ballon d’Or

Brazilian icon Rivaldo has picked one of his favorites for the Ballon d’Or nominations this year. A Ballon d'Or winner himself, the legend knows a thing or two about recognizing world-class talent. Rivaldo has hailed the exceptional talent of Egyptian wide forward Mohamed Salah as his pick. The living legend has described Salah as “one of the best players in the world right now.”

Mohamed Salah has looked to be in his zone, stitching up blistering performances for the Reds this season. He has scored a combined nine goals in all competitions. He is also the joint top scorer in the Premier League alongside Jamie Vardy. Hence it is no wonder as to why the former Barcelona playmaker is so fond of singing praises for the Liverpool star.

"Liverpool's Egyptian forward is producing a fantastic start of season with impressive stats and a sensational goal against Manchester City last weekend, he's one of the best players in the world right now because his astonishing numbers in terms of goals and assists are obtained in the Premier League and Champions League, two of the most difficult competitions in the planet." - Rivaldo told Betfair.

The selfless nature of the 29-year-old Mo Salah has helped him provide three crucial assists as a playmaker. All these traits have made Salah look like he is currently in his best form for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side has been phenomenal this campaign as after dealing with several injuries last time out. The team is now performing to their full potential.

A deserving Ballon d’Or nomination

With such a strong start for Liverpool to the season, Rivaldo has argued in favor of Salah's chances in the Ballon d’Or nominations. He believes there should be no reason for not involving Mo Salah in conversations regarding the best footballers in the world right now.

“When you are so good in demanding conditions, then of course you are a top player who deserves to be among the contenders for the Ballon d'Or this season.” - Rivaldo concluded.

Salah has proved his longevity by constantly improving while being an integral part of Liverpool's recent glories. His display of talent every weekend is a thing of beauty. He is a delight for ardent FPL players as a top point provider for his pluckers. Everyone appreciates the Egyptian magician in unison.

Despite the Brazilian legend's backing, Lionel Messi looks to be the bookmakers' favorite to win the accolade for a record seventh time. Argentina’s victory in the Copa America makes Messi the top choice for the Ballon d’Or this year. The 30 man Ballon d’Or shortlist is now out. The Egypt international has made it onto the Ballon d'Or list for the third time in a row.

Also Read

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: The 30 nominees for the Men's Ballon d'Or 2021 are officially confirmed! 🏆 BREAKING: The 30 nominees for the Men's Ballon d'Or 2021 are officially confirmed! 🏆

Cancelation of the 2020 Ballon d’Or awards due to the global pandemic did not favor Liverpool as they won the Premier League title the previous year. Still, with the performances that Salah has put in this season, the winger's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or are higher than ever this year.

Edited by Diptanil Roy