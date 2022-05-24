River Plate vs Alianza Lima prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

The 2022 Copa Libertadores continues this week and will see River Plate host Alianza Lima on Tuesday in their final group stage game of the continental showpiece.

River Plate have enjoyed a strong run on the continental stage this season, going undefeated in their five games so far. They beat Colo Colo 4-0 in their last game with a highly clinical performance featuring four different goalscorers.

The Argentine giants have picked up 13 points from five games and sit top of the group. They have already secured knockout football and will now be looking to end their group stage run with purpose.

Alianza Lima, on the other hand, have performed poorly in the Copa Libertadores this season. They were beaten 2-0 by Fortaleza in their last game, failing to create any noteworthy chances to alter the result.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in group F with just one point picked up so far. Their continental ambitions are dead in the water and they will play the midweek game as a formality.

River Plate vs Alianza Lima Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the fourth meeting between River Plate and Alianza Lima. The hosts have won two of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won the other.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse fixture earlier last month, which Los Millonarios won 2-1.

River Plate Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-D-W-W-W

Alianza Lima Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): L-D-L-L-L

River Plate vs Alianza Lima Team News

River Plate

The hosts are set to be without the services of Felipe Pena Biafore, Robert Rojas, Fabrizio Angileri and Matias Suarez this week as they are all injured. Juan Quintero continues his recovery from a hamstring injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Felipe Pena Biafore, Robert Rojas, Fabrizio Angileri, Matias Suarez

Doubtful: Juan Quintero

Suspended: None

Alianza Lima

Jefferson Farfan and Carlos Montoya will both continue their lengthy spells on the sidelines, while Pablo Miguez's involvement is doubtful as he works his way back to full fitness.

Injured: Jefferson Farfan, Carlos Montoya

Doubtful: Pablo Miguez

Suspended: None

River Plate vs Alianza Lima Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-3-3): Franco Armani; Milton Casco, David Martinez, Paulo Diaz, Marcelo Herrera; Bruno Zucilini, Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas De La Cruz; Santiago Simon, Esequiel Barco, Julian Alvarez

Alianza Lima Predicted XI (4-3-3): Angelo Campos; Yordi Vílchez, Christian Ramos, Jefferson Portales, Fabio Rojas; Pablo Lavandeira, Josepmir Ballón, Jairo Concha; Edgar Benítez, Wilmer Aguirre, Hernán Barcos

River Plate vs Alianza Lima Prediction

River Plate are unbeaten on the continental stage this season and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last six home games and will look to maximize their advantage come Tuesday.

Alianza Lima have performed well domestically, going unbeaten in their last seven league games. However, their poor Copa Libertadores form could see them lose this encounter against their opponents from Argentina.

Prediction: River Plate 2-1 Alianza Lima

