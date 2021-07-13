River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

River Plate are set to play Argentinos Juniors at the Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

River Plate last played an official game in May, when they lost 3-1 to Fluminense in the group stage of Copa Libertadores. Goals from winger Caio Paulista, experienced attacker Nene and midfielder Yago Felipe ensured victory for Fluminense. Young forward Federico Girotti scored the consolation goal for River Plate, who had centre-back Jonatan Maidana sent off in the second-half.

Argentinos Juniors, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Nacional in May in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Second-half goals from veteran striker Gonzalo Bergessio and Uruguay international Brian Ocampo secured the win for Nacional.

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. River Plate have won five games, lost six and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Argentinos Juniors beating River Plate 1-0. A late second-half goal from young midfielder Gabriel Florentin sealed the deal for Argentinos Juniors.

River Plate form guide in the Copa Libertadores: L-W-D-D-W

Argentinos Juniors form guide in the Copa Libertadores: L-W-L-W-W

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors Team News

River Plate

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo will be unable to call upon the services of striker Agustin Fontana and Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas De La Cruz, who are both nursing injuries. Centre-back Jonatan Maidana is suspended. Goalkeeper Franco Armani, right-back Gonzalo Montiel and forward Julian Alvarez were all part of the Argentina squad for Copa America 2021 and are doubts to feature.

Injured: Nicolas De La Cruz, Agustin Fontana

Doubtful: Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Julian Alvarez

Suspended: Jonatan Maidana

Argentinos Juniors

Meanwhile, Argentinos Juniors have no known injury issues and manager Gabriel Milito is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): German Lux, Tomas Lecanda, Paulo Diaz, David Martinez, Milton Casco, Enzo Perez, Felipe Pena Biafore, Santiago Simon, Jorge Carrascal, Matias Suarez, Federico Girotti

✅ Lista de buena fe de River para los octavos de final de la @Libertadores.



🔁 Enzo Fernández y Braian Romero reemplazan a Tomás Castro Ponce y Rafael Borré.#VamosRiver ⚪🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/34FKgAGuyY — River Plate (@RiverPlate) July 13, 2021

Argentinos Juniors Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lucas Chaves, Kevin Mac Allister, Marco Di Cesare, Carlos Quintana, Jonathan Sandoval, Matias Romero, Fausto Vera, Gabriel Florentin, Lucas Villalba, Emanuel Herrera, Javier Cabrera

River Plate vs Argentinos Juniors Prediction

River Plate have achieved immense success under the management of Marcelo Gallardo. Under Gallardo, River Plate have twice won the Copa Libertadores. However, the departure of forward Rafael Santos Borre to Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer could prove to be problematic.

Welcome, Rafael! 👋🇨🇴



Eintracht Frankfurt is delighted to announce the signing of Rafael Santos Borré from @RiverPlate on a four-year contract! ✍️#SGE pic.twitter.com/DzXwnatVSy — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) July 5, 2021

Argentinos Juniors, on the other hand, are renowned as the club where Diego Maradona began his career. They are renowned for producing extremely gifted footballers, with Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister, now at Brighton & Hove Albion, a recent example.

River Plate should edge past Argentinos Juniors.

Prediction: River Plate 1-0 Argentinos Juniors

