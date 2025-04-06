River Plate vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

River Plate will host Barcelona at the Estadio Mas Monumental on Tuesday in the second group game of the 2025 Copa Libertadores campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the Argentine top flight this season and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week.
They locked horns with Universitario in their group opener last week and picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over the Peruvian outfit, with Chile international Paulo Diaz scoring the sole goal of the game in the opening 20 minutes.
Barcelona, meanwhile, have enjoyed a bright start to their LigaPro Serie A campaign and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. Like their midweek opponents, they were victorious in their opening game last week, beating Independiente del Valle, with Bryan Carabali opening the scoring before Janner Corozo squandered a chance to double their advantage from the spot in the second half.
Both sides are now joint-top in Group B with three points and will be looking to make it two wins from two this week.
River Plate vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between River Plate and Barcelona. The hosts have won three of their previous matchups while the visitors have won the other.
- The two teams last faced off in the semifinals of the 1990 Copa Libertadores with the Toreros winning the two-legged tie on penalties.
- River Plate are four-time winners of the Copa Libertadores and have finished as runners-up on another three occasions. Barcelona, meanwhile, have never won the continental showpiece, although they have finished as runners-up twice.
- Los Millonarios are ranked first in the historical Copa Libertadores table with 708 points, 50 points above second-placed Nacional.
River Plate vs Barcelona Prediction
River Plate are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions, picking up three wins and three draws in that period. They have won two of their last three home matches and will head into the midweek clash as clear favorites.
Similarly, the Toreros have won their last three games on the bounce and five of their last seven. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could see the Ecuadorian side lose this one.
Prediction: River Plate 2-0 Barcelona
River Plate vs Barcelona Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: River Plate to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)