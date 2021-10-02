River Plate vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2021

In one of the biggest games of football across the globe, River Plate and Boca Juniors are set to go head-to-head in the 256th edition of the fiercely contested Superclasico on Sunday.

The Argentine Primera División fixture is set to take place at El Monumental, in Buenos Aires.

The home team are in good form and are currently just two points behind leaders Atletico Talleres in the league standings. They are unbeaten in their last seven outings and recorded a 3-1 away win at Atlético Central Córdoba last week.

Boca Juniors are also unbeaten in their last eight outings but are currently placed sixth in the league standings. They beat Colon 1-0 last week and beat Patronato 4-2 on penalties in the Copa Argentina quarter-final.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 255 times across all competitions, with the first encounter between the two dating back to 1913. The fixture has been closely contested between the two Buenos Aires rivals and Boca Juniors currently lead 89-83 in wins.

The spoils have been shared 83 times between the two sides. Xeneizes are unbeaten in their last five encounters and have three wins to their name. Los Millonarios are unbeaten in their last three home games against the visitors.

The two sides last met in a Copa Argentina round of 16 fixture at Estadio Ciudad de La Plata in August. After the game ended goalless in regular time, Boca Juniors beat River Plater 4-1 on penalties.

River Plate form guide (Argentine Primera Division): W-W-W-D-W

Boca Juniors form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

River Plate vs Boca Juniors Team News

River Plate

Jonatan Maidana and Héctor David Martínez have been left out of the squad and will take no part in the fixture. A total of 24 players are in contention to start the encounter.

Injured: Jonatan Maidana, Héctor David Martínez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors

Sebastián Villa and Eduardo Salvio did not find a place in the final 24-man squad announced for the game on account of injuries. Salvio is said to be close to making a return but this fixture comes too soon for him.

Agustín Obando picked up a foot injury, and Juan Ramírez is also ruled out with a knee problem.

Injured: Sebastián Villa, Eduardo Salvio, Agustín Obando, Juan Ramírez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

River Plate vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-3-3): Franco Armani; Fabrizio Angileri, Paulo Díaz, Robert Rojas, Milton Casco; Agustín Palavecino, Nicolás De la Cruz, Enzo Pérez; Matías Suárez, Julián Álvarez, Braian Romero

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Agustin Rossi; Luis Advincula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Agustin Sandez; Agustin Almendra, Esteban Rolon, Rodrigo Montes; Aaron Molinas; Cristian Pavon, Nicolás Orsini

River Plate vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Boca Juniors have failed to find the back of the net in three of their last six games. Meanwhile, the hosts have scored 13 goals in the same period, which is more than the total number of goals scored by Boca Juniors this term.

Given the home advantage and good form, River Plate are the favorites to record a win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: River Plate 1-0 Boca Juniors.

