River Plate vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022

River Plate entertain Boca Juniors at El Monumental in the standout fixture of the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 on Sunday.

The hosts are the leaders in Group A, winning four of their six league games so far while Boca Juniors have three wins in six outings and are in fourth place in the Group B standings.

River Plate secured a comprehensive 4-0 win over Gimnasia in their previous outing while Boca Juniors secured a narrow 1-0 win at Estudiantes. The Superclasico is one of the biggest derby games in the world, so we expect both teams to battle it out fiercely for the bragging rights here.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

There have been 256 games between the two sides across all competitions. They are closely matched in the head-to-head record at the moment, with the visiting side leading 89-84 in wins while 83 games have ended in draws.

They last met at Sunday's venue in league action in October 2021, with the hosts coming out on top with a 2-1 win as Julian Alvarez bagged a first-half brace.

River Plate form guide (All competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Boca Juniors form guide (All competitions): W-L-W-D-W

River Plate vs Boca Juniors Team News

River Plate

Héctor David Martínez is a confirmed absentee for the hosts. Though he has recovered from a ligament injury, he is not being risked for the game. Matías Suárez recovered from a knee injury and could start from the bench here.

Felipe Peña Biafore is also out with a ligament injury, while the duo of Fabrizio Angileri and Benjamin Rollheiser will be out of the squad unless they renew their contracts.

Injured: Héctor David Martínez, Felipe Peña Biafore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Fabrizio Angileri, Benjamin Rollheiser

Boca Juniors

Carlos Izquierdoz is set to miss the game, having undergone foot surgery last week. Darío Benedetto and Oscar Romero have recovered from their muscle injuries and are in contention to start here.

Boca Juniors @BocaJrsOficial Lista de concentrados para el superclásico del domingo por la 7ma. fecha de la



🟦🟨🟦 Lista de concentrados para el superclásico del domingo por la 7ma. fecha de la #CopaDeLaLiga en Nuñez. #VamosBoca 🟦🟨🟦 📋 Lista de concentrados para el superclásico del domingo por la 7ma. fecha de la #CopaDeLaLiga en Nuñez.#VamosBoca 🟦🟨🟦 https://t.co/qVgfSZBP47

Injured: Carlos Izquierdoz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

River Plate vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Franco Armani (GK); Robert Rojas, Paulo Díaz, Leandro González Pirez, Milton Casco; Enzo Pérez, Enzo Fernández; Santiago Simón, Nicolás De La Cruz, Esequiel Barco; Julián Álvarez

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Agustín Rossi (GK); Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Guillermo Fernandez, Juan Ramirez; Aaron Molinas; Sebastian Villa, Darío Benedetto

River Plate vs Boca Juniors Prediction

The hosts have been in better form in front of goal and defensively than the visitors this season. They have outscored the Xeneizes 13-8 and have conceded just four goals against the six let in by their rivals.

Los Millonarios stand a good chance of reducing their deficit in the head-to-head record, but the visitors are unbeaten in their travels this season and will put up a good fight here. Nonetheless, Marcelo Gallardo's men should come out on top when all is said and done.

Prediction: River Plate 2-1 Boca Juniors

