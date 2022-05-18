River Plate vs Colo Colo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

The Copa Libertadores continues this week and will see River Plate host Colo Colo on Thursday in the fifth group stage game of the continental showpiece.

River Plate have had a strong Copa Libertadores campaign so far and are on course to advance to the playoffs. They are unbeaten in the competition this season, winning their first three games before playing out a highly entertaining 1-1 draw against Fortaleza in their last game.

The home side sit atop the Group F table with 10 points from an obtainable 12. They can seal their advancement to the playoffs with just a point this week.

Colo Colo have dropped pace after their strong start to the continental tournament. They opened their Copa Libertadores campaign with back-to-back wins and then lost 2-1 to Thursday's hosts in the reverse meeting before playing out a 1-1 draw against Alianza Lima last time out.

The Chilean powerhouse sit second in the group standings, three points behind their weekend hosts. They will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Argentina this week.

River Plate vs Colo Colo Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between River Plate and Colo Colo. The Argentine giants have won all three matchups, most recently picking up a 2-1 away victory in the reverse fixture last month.

River Plate Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): D-W-W-W

Colo Colo Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): D-L-W-W

River Plate vs Colo Colo Team News

River Plate

The home team are set to be without the services of Felipe Pena Biafore, Robert Rojas, Fabrizio Angileri and Matias Suarez this week as they are all injured. Colombian international Juan Quintero has only just recovered from a hamstring injury and may sit out the game.

Injured: Felipe Pena Biafore, Robert Rojas, Fabrizio Angileri, Matias Suarez

Doubtful: Juan Quintero

Suspended: None

Colo Colo

Daniel Gutiérrez and Joan Cruz are both away on international assignments and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Daniel Gutiérrez, Joan Cruz

Suspended: None

River Plate vs Colo Colo Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-3-3): Franco Armani; Milton Casco, David Martinez, Paulo Diaz, Marcelo Herrera; Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas De La Cruz; Santiago Simon, Esequiel Barco, Julian Alvarez

Colo Colo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brayan Cortés; Oscar Opazo, Maximiliano Falcon, Emiliano Amor, Gabriel Suazo; César Fuentes, Esteban Pavez, Leonardo Gil; Pablo Solari, Juan Martín Lucero Gabriel Costa

River Plate vs Colo Colo Prediction

River Plate's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions and they will be looking to bounce back from that and get their campaign back on track.

Colo Colo are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their three games prior. They have, however, won just one of their last four games on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: River Plate 2-1 Colo Colo

