River Plate vs Cuiaba prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

The group stages of the Copa Sudamericana return this week and will see River Plate host Cuiaba at the Estadio Parque Federico Saroldi on Wednesday.

River Plate have endured a disappointing return to the continental stage. After losing their first two group stage games, they beat their midweek opponents 2-1 in the reverse fixture to pick up their first win in the competition this season before falling to a 2-1 loss against Melgar in their last game.

The home side sit rock-bottom in the group standings with just three points from an obtainable 12. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday as they make a last-gasp push for the knockout stages.

Cuiaba have not fared much better than their hosts in the Copa Sudamericana this season. They beat Melgar 2-0 in their opener last month before going on a three-game losing streak in the competition, most recently suffering a 2-1 defeat to Racing Club.

The Brazilian outfit sit a place above their midweek opponents in the table, level on points but with a better goal difference. They will now be looking to widen the gap when they play this week.

River Plate vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the second meeting between River Plate and Cuiaba. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture last month, which the Darseneros won 2-1.

River Plate Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): L-W-L-L

Cuiaba Form Guide (Copa Sudamericana): L-L-L-W

River Plate vs Cuiaba Team News

River Plate

The home side will be without the services of Roque Ramirez, Pablo Gonzalez and Robert Herrera as the trio continue their spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Injured: Roque Ramirez, Pablo Gonzalez, Robert Herrera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cuiaba

Andre has remained out of the squad with an injury he picked up in a league clash last month and is a doubt for this one. Camilo is injured and will not be available.

Injured: Camilo

Doubtful: Andre

Suspended: None

River Plate vs Cuiaba Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-4-2): Salvador Ichazo; Tiago Galletto, José Aja, Santiago Brunelli, Walter Clar; Maxi Pereira, Nicolás Fonseca, Marcos Montiel, Jonathan Urretaviscaya; Pablo López, Thiago Borbas

Cuiaba Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Alan Empereur, Uendel; Marcão Silva, Pepê; Felipe Marques, Valdívia, Alesson; Elton

River Plate vs Cuiaba Prediction

River Plate's latest result ended a run of consecutive defeats and marked just their second win in their last seven games across all competitions.

Cuiaba are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 10 games across all competitions after going on a nine-game winning run prior. They have won just one of their last five games away from home and could lose here.

Prediction: River Plate 2-1 Cuiaba

Edited by Peter P