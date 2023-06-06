River Plate vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7, 2023

River Plate entertain Fluminense at the Estadio Mas Monumental in a must-win group game of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday (June 7).

The hosts are in last place in Group D, with four points. In their previous outing, River drew 1-1 with Sporting Cristal, with Rodrigo Aliendro scoring the equaliser in the 84th minute. Salomon Rondon, who was on the bench, was shown a red card in injury time and will be suspended for this game.

The visitors had won their first three games in a row but fell to a 1-0 defeat to The Strongest last time. A win will confirm their spot in the knockouts.

River Plate vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice in the Copa Libertadores, with all meetings taking place in the group stage. Fluminense have won twice.

Fluminense won 5-1 in the reverse fixture last month, thanks to German Cano's hat-trick and Jhon Arias' brace.

River have scored in their three meetings against Fluminense, who have scored nine times in three games.

Fluminense returned to winning ways after five games with a 2-1 win over Red Bull Bragantino in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday, losing their previous four.

The visitors have not scored in five of their last six games across competitions.

River have won their last seven home games, keeping five clean sheets.

River have the worst defensive record in the Libertadores, conceding 11 goals, but have the third-best attacking record with seven goals.

River Plate vs Fluminense Prediction

Los Millonarios have an impressive home record this season, winning all but one of their nine games. They have also scored at least twice in six games. Their only win in the Libertadores this season also came at home.

Fluminense, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six away game. Nonetheless, they have an unbeaten run against River and have the best-attacking record in the competition (9 goals).

River will be without veteran striker Rondon, who's suspended following a direct red card, and also without Enzo Perez, who has picked up three yellow cards. Considering the same, expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: River 2-2 Fluminense

River Plate vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Beltran to score or assist any time - Yes

