River Plate vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

River Plate will welcome Fluminense to the Estadio Monumental on Wednesday for a matchday six fixture in Group D of the Copa Libertadores.

The two sides currently occupy the top two places in the standings but need positive results to guarantee progress to the knockout rounds.

The hosts sit in top spot and need just one point to secure qualification. Fluminense are second and need victory to ensure progress, although a defeat might not be costly if Atletico Junior fail to beat Santa Fe.

River Plate picked up a 2-1 home win against Santa Fe on matchday five. Julian Alvarez and Fabricio Angileri scored two quickfire goals inside the first 10 minutes to fire the Argentines to victory.

Incredibly, the Buenos Aires outfit had to play the fixture without any substitutes due to a severe COVID-19 outbreak in the River Plate camp. Midfielder Enzo Perez played in goal due to a lack of available goalkeeping options.

Fluminense suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Flamengo in the FlaFlu derby. Gabriel Barbosa scored a first-half brace to power the hosts to victory.

River Plate vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

This will be the second continental meeting between the sides and with qualification on the line, both teams will go all out for victory.

Their sole meeting came on matchday one of the current campaign in April when goals from Fred and Gonzalo Montiel ensured the sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Both sides have been in indifferent form in recent months and have each won three games from their last seven in all competitions.

River Plate form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-D

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

River Plate vs Fluminense Team News

River Plate

The hosts had a serious outbreak of COVID-19 a fortnight ago, with no less than 21 players testing positive.

This saw the Argentine giants field a severely depleted side against Sante Fe last week and a repeat scenario could be on the cards for the visit of Fluminense.

COVID-19: Several team members

Suspension: None

Injury: None

Fluminense

Hudson has been ruled out for the trip to the Argentine capital. The midfielder sustained an ACL injury and is not expected to be back until late December.

There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injury: Hudson

Suspension: None

Tato lançou Assis, o camisa 10 cruzou para Romerito, que chutou duas vezes para marcar o gol do título brasileiro de 1984! Há exatos 37 anos, no primeiro jogo da decisão do Brasileirão, o paraguaio mais carioca de todos os tempos colocou seu nome na história Tricolor! 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/8fGWJALx5G — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) May 24, 2021

River Plate vs Fluminense Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (5-3-2): Enzo Perez (GK); Fabrizio Angileri, Hector Martinez, Jonathan Maidana, Tomas Lecanda, Milton Casco; Jose Paradela, Pena Biafore, Jorge Carrascal; Agustin Fontana, Julian Alvarez

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos (GK): Danilo Barcelos, Lucas Claro, Nino, Lucas Calegari; Martnelli, Yago; Luiz Henrique, Juan Cazares, Kayky; Fred

River Plate vs Fluminense Prediction

The absence of several key players is bound to be detrimental to River Plate's chances. Fluminense could also take advantage of the absence of a specialist goalkeeper in the hosts' ranks. However, the Brazilians have struggled in defense and that trend could be set to continue.

A draw would be enough for the home side to qualify and we are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: River Plate 1-1 Fluminense