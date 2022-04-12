River Plate vs Fortaleza prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

River Plate will welcome Fortaleza EC to the Estadio Monumental for a Copa Libertadores matchday two fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 4-2 home win over Argentinos Juniors in domestic action on Sunday. Four different men got on the scoresheet to guide Los Millonarios to all three points.

Prior to that, they secured maximum points in a 1-0 away victory over Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores. Matias Suarez scored the winning goal in the 65th minute, two minutes after stepping off the bench.

Fortaleza suffered consecutive defeats on the continent and in domestic action. They fell to a 2-1 defeat to Colo Colo on home turf. They followed that up with a 1-0 defeat to Cuiaba in front of their fans, with Everton scoring the match-winner in the eighth minute.

River Plate vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. River Plate already have an edge, having secured a win on matchday one.

The hosts have currently won four of their last five games in all competitions, while Fortaleza are on a two-game losing streak, with two wins registered in their last five matches.

River Plate form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Fortaleza form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

River Plate vs Fortaleza Team News

River Plate

Felipe Pena Biafore, Franco Paredes and Robert Rojas are all unavailable due to injuries, while Antonio Paradela has tested positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: Felipe Pena Biafore, Franco Paredes, Robert Rojas

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Antonio Paradela

Fortaleza

There are no suspension concerns or injuries for the visitors to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

River Plate vs Fortaleza Predicted XI

River Plate (4-4-2): Franco Armani (GK); Milton Casco, Hector Martinez, Elias Gomez, Robert Rojas; Diego Arcosa, Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez, Santiago Simon; Julian Alvarez, Juan Quintero

Fortaleza (4-3-3): Max Walef (GK); Yago Pikachu, Anthony Landazuri, Marcelo Conceicao, Titi, Juninho Capixaba; Hercules Pereira, Jose Welison, Lucas Lima; Moises, Renato Kayser

River Plate vs Fortaleza Prediction

River Plate are a vastly superior side and also have a higher pedigree at this stage of continental action.

The Beunos Aires giants are overwhelming favorites and, barring an unlikely upset, we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: River Plate 2-0 Fortaleza

