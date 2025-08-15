River Plate vs Godoy Cruz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

River Plate and Godoy Cruz will battle for three points in an Argentine Primera Division round-three clash on Sunday (August 17th). The game will be played at Estadio Monumental.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Libertad Asuncion in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie in midweek.

Los Millonarios will turn their attention to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a goalless draw away to Independiente.

Godoy Cruz, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Atletico MG in the Copa Sudamericana. They went ahead through Santino Andino's 37th-minute strike. Cuello equalized midway through the second half while Hulk scored the match-winner in the 89th minute.

Ad

Trending

Godoy's last league game also saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat at home to Gimnasia L.P.

The loss left them in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered just three points from four games. River Plate lead the way with eight points to their name.

River Plate vs Godoy Cruz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

River Plate have 16 wins from the last 30 head-to-head games. Godoy Cruz were victorious nine times while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when both sides shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

River are unbeaten in their last six games (three draws).

Godoy Cruz are winless in their last seven games across all competitions, drawing five games in this run.

River have kept a clean sheet in their last five competitive games.

Ad

River Plate vs Godoy Cruz Prediction

River Plate have been in relatively fine form, although they have been guilty of drawing too many games. Their defense has been rock-solid and they will be keen to get back to winning ways, having drawn their most recent game in front of their fans.

Godoy Cruz, by contrast, have struggled for consistency. However, they have a good record in this fixture in recent years, having lost just one of the last five head-to-head games.

Ad

We are backing the hosts to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: River Plate 2-0 Godoy Cruz

River Plate vs Godoy Cruz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - River Plate to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More