River Plate vs Godoy Cruz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

River Plate and Godoy Cruz will battle for three points in an Argentine Primera Division round-three clash on Sunday (August 17th). The game will be played at Estadio Monumental.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Libertad Asuncion in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 tie in midweek.
Los Millonarios will turn their attention to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a goalless draw away to Independiente.
Godoy Cruz, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Atletico MG in the Copa Sudamericana. They went ahead through Santino Andino's 37th-minute strike. Cuello equalized midway through the second half while Hulk scored the match-winner in the 89th minute.
Godoy's last league game also saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat at home to Gimnasia L.P.
The loss left them in 13th spot in the standings, having garnered just three points from four games. River Plate lead the way with eight points to their name.
River Plate vs Godoy Cruz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- River Plate have 16 wins from the last 30 head-to-head games. Godoy Cruz were victorious nine times while five games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when both sides shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate.
- Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- River are unbeaten in their last six games (three draws).
- Godoy Cruz are winless in their last seven games across all competitions, drawing five games in this run.
- River have kept a clean sheet in their last five competitive games.
River Plate vs Godoy Cruz Prediction
River Plate have been in relatively fine form, although they have been guilty of drawing too many games. Their defense has been rock-solid and they will be keen to get back to winning ways, having drawn their most recent game in front of their fans.
Godoy Cruz, by contrast, have struggled for consistency. However, they have a good record in this fixture in recent years, having lost just one of the last five head-to-head games.
We are backing the hosts to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: River Plate 2-0 Godoy Cruz
River Plate vs Godoy Cruz Betting Tips
Tip 1 - River Plate to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals