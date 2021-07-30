River Plate vs Huracan prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2021

River Plate will host Huracan at the Estadio Monumental on Sunday in a matchday four fixture in the Argentine Primera Division.

The home side come into the game on the back of a convincing 3-0 away victory over Lanus. Nicolas De La Cruz scored in both halves after Bruno Zuculini broke the deadlock in the 30th minute.

Huracan shared the spoils with Colon Santa FE in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday. Wilson Morelo and Jhonathan Candia scored first-half goals to ensure the points were shared.

River Plate currently sit in third place in the table, having picked up six points from three games. Huracan are in 13th place on four points.

River Plate vs Huracan Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 25 occasions in the past and River Plate have a better head-to-head record.

Los Millonarios have 12 wins to their name, while Huracan were victorious on seven previous occasions. The two sides shared the spoils in six matches.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when Nicolas De La Cruz's brace and Matias Suarez' first-half goal inspired River Plate to a 3-1 away victory.

The hosts started the new campaign with a shock home defeat to Colon Santa FE but they have rebounded with three consecutive victories. Huracan have one win from their four league games this term.

River Plate form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Huracan form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

River Plate vs Huracan Team News

River Plate

Robert Rojas, Matias Suarez and Augustin Fontana have been sidelined with groin, adductor and hamstring injuries respectively.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Marcelo Gallardo.

Injuries: Robert Rojas, Matias Suarez, Augustin Fontana

Suspension: none

Huracan

Defender Ivan Erquiaga is still sidelined with a muscle injury and is not expected to be back until August. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injury: Ivan Erquiaga

Suspension: none

River Plate vs Huracan Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI (4-4-2): Franco Armani (GK); Fabrizio Angileri, Hector Martinez, Diaz Huincales, Gabriel Montiel; Enzo Perez, Diego De La Cruz, Bruno Zuculini, Jorge Guardo; Julian Alvarez, Braian Romero

Huracan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcos Diaz (GK); Leandro Grimi, Lucas Merolla, Jonathan Galvan, Raul Lozano; Franco Cristaldo, Fabian Henriquez, Santiago Hezze; Nicolas Silva, Enrique Triverio, Jhonathan Candia

River Plate have been emphatic in attack this season, which goes in contrast to Huracan, who have been more compact in their play and limited in attack.

The home side are favorites for the game and need a victory to avoid falling further off the pace in the race for league glory. We are predicting a comfortable win for River Plate.

Prediction: River Plate 3-0 Huracan

